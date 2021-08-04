For almost a month, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas Stutzman said Tuesday, there were no COVID-19 cases among those getting inpatient care at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
There were five on Tuesday, however, Stutzman said, two in intensive care, one on a ventilator.
For the week ending Monday, Indiana County is listed as having a substantial level of transmission, as is Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Somerset and Westmoreland counties in nearby areas.
Armstrong, Cambria and Jefferson counties are listed has having a moderate rate of transmission. Tioga is the only Pennsylvania county in the “low” category, while Crawford is the only Pennsylvania county in the “high” category.
It caused Stutzman to reiterate something he’s said at meetings of the Indiana County Board of Commissioners: “Get vaccinated. I don’t know how many ways I can say that.”
Many in Indiana County haven’t been vaccinated.
The CDC said Tuesday that 31,608 Indiana Countians had been fully vaccinated, or 37.6 percent of all residents and 42.5 percent of all residents 12 years of age and older; 35,407 had been partially vaccinated, bringing the total getting at least one shot to 42.1 percent in Indiana County, or 47.6 percent of those over 12.
Stutzman said neighboring Armstrong County has more than half its population fully vaccinated.
To be precise, the CDC said, 30,835 or 54.4 percent of those over 12, with 34,125 or 60.2 percent of those over 12 having at least partial protection, which would mean one of two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, though Johnson & Johnson vaccine is all given in one shot.
In other nearby counties, among those 12 years of age and older:
• Allegheny County has 61.9 percent fully vaccinated, 76.5 percent with at least one shot.
• Butler County has 59 percent fully vaccinated, 65.2 percent partially so.
• Cambria County has 51.4 percent fully vaccinated, 57.2 percent partially so.
• Clarion County has 40.5 percent fully vaccinated, 40.5 percent partially so.
• Clearfield County has 46.6 percent fully vaccinated, 46.6 percent partially so.
• Jefferson County has 46.8 percent fully vaccinated, 52.6 percent partially so.
• Westmoreland County has 53.2 percent fully vaccinated, 62.8 percent partially so.
Stutzman said — and a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed — that Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is not considering reinstating a statewide mandate regarding masks.
“They really haven’t come out with a mandatory anything,” the Indiana County spokesman said.
“However,” PADOH Deputy Press Secretary Maggi Barton said Tuesday, “we recommend Pennsylvanians follow (federal Centers for Disease Control) guidance.”
That guidance includes the recommendation that all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if they are in areas of substantial or high transmission of COVID-19.
“Masking is another public health tool to protect yourself and others around you,” Barton said. “Although fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors in Pennsylvania, except in health care facilities, while traveling on public transportation and visiting other places that are requiring a mask, they can choose to wear a mask anywhere they want.”
At least one major retail chain is going back to mask-wearing. Effective today,
All Giant Eagle Inc. store, retail support center and corporate office staff, or “Team Members” as the company puts it, will be required to wear a face mask, cloth face covering or face shield.
That includes Giant Eagle and GetGo stores in Indiana, and stores of either or both chains in Butler, Northern Cambria, Ebensburg, Johnstown, Ligonier, Latrobe, Allegheny Township/Leechburg, New Kensington, Sarver, Greensburg and Murrysville.
Then, a Giant Eagle spokesman said to Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo “guests” or customers, “we are strongly requesting that our guests comply with the same mask requirement, starting Friday, Aug. 6. We will have Team Members ready at each of our stores to provide a complimentary mask for any guest who does not have one when they visit with us.”
Also, spokesman Dan Donovan said, Giant Eagle curbside pickup and delivery service continues to be available for all guests who prefer that convenience.
“The introduction of the delta variant has created a renewed sense of urgency across our communities,” Donovan said.
“Recent data suggests that the delta variant is more contagious, making vaccinated individuals more prone to transmitting the virus and leaving those unvaccinated at higher risk of illness and hospitalization.”
So, Giant Eagle is taking additional actions, including increased resources dedicated to educating staffers about the benefits and risks of vaccination. The Pittsburgh-based supermarket chain also is considering a vaccination requirement for all staffers.
Other retailers haven’t announced similar actions locally.