To whom it may concern —
EMS APPRECIATION WEEK
EMS Appreciation Week is upon us and the Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission would like to say thank you to all Indiana County EMS services.
“Our association knows that everyone who works in this field puts in long hours and sleepless nights taking care of the needs of our community,” the organization said in a news release. “We know that you are dedicated, we know that you care, and we also know that you do not get the amount of thanks that you deserve most of the time.
“So today, we would like to take this opportunity to say ‘Thank you’ to everyone who provides emergency medical services within Indiana County. Thank you for your time, dedication, caring, compassion and your devotion to patient care. Thank you for working long shifts and for holding over to cover late calls. Thank you for thinking on your feet to solve new problems for patients, comforting families, the community, and at times, risking your safety.”
SPEAKING OF National EMS Week, which concludes Saturday, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and Allegheny Health Network teamed up to thank EMS first responders by donating 1,500 tickets for upcoming Pittsburgh Pirates baseball games to EMS providers throughout western Pennsylvania. Highmark Health spokeswoman Emily Beatty said 30 tickets will be distributed to various EMS providers in Indiana County. She did not have specific names of the providers.
EVENT RESCHEDULED
A fundraiser to benefit the local Angels’ Wings program, which provides Christmas gifts to families in need during the holiday season, has been rescheduled for June 12 after being rained out on May 8.
The inaugural Flea Market & Craft Expo is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 12 at the Novosel Center parking lot, 4145 Route 286 West, Indiana.
There will be food trucks, craft vendors and flea market vendors.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
The Indiana Garden Club will hold its 45th May Mart Garden & Vendor Expo today from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the S&T Bank Arena, White Township Recreation Complex, 497 East Pike, near Indiana.
May Mart 2021 will feature a variety of vendors offering a wide selection of annuals, perennials, herbs and shrubs as well as crafts, handmade items and food. Visitors will enjoy some new vendors as well as returning favorites.
New to May Mart this year is a change in hours, listed above, and an admission charge of $1 per adult. There is no admission fee for children.
With May Mart being the club’s only fundraiser and since last year’s May Mart was canceled, this year’s admission fee will assist in the club’s objectives.
Some of these objectives are community beautification, Arbor Day planting, participation in the community garden and to stimulate awareness of environmental concerns and promote an active interest in gardening.
OVER IN Homer City, a fundraiser to benefit K9 Thor is set to offer chicken dinners starting a noon Saturday at the fire hall. The creamery will be open from noon to 4 as well in conjunction with the fundraiser. Events will continue that evening with food trucks and ice cream from 4 to 8 p.m.
MAKING MUSIC
As part of the ongoing free concert series at the Blairsville amphitheater, That Oldies Band will perform Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Long Road Home will perform Sunday at 2 p.m.
That Oldies Band, formed in 2018, consists of six musicians from the Greater Johnstown and surrounding areas. Several members have over 50 years of performance experience.
The band offers both a male and female lead singer, which allows it to be more versatile and diverse with musical selections.
They play danceable classics from set lists that include songs from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s ... the music you grew up with.
Long Road Home is a country/Southern rock band from Armagh. The band was founded by lead vocalist/rhythm guitarist Greg Lewis.
Long Road Home has become the country band that you have to go see, according to the band’s bio.
These concerts are funded by community donations. Those who wish to donate may send checks made out to Friends of the Blairsville Communities to the Blairsville Community Development Authority, 130 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717. Note on the memo line that the money is for the amphitheater concerts.
GOOD NEIGHBORS
This week we recognize Carl Kovalchick, of Idaho Street, Elderton, for being a good neighbor and helping others.
Do you have a neighbor who goes above and beyond? Call (724) 465-5555, ext. 283, to report your good neighbor for recognition.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices are up from last week, hovering around $3.19 per gallon, according to pennsylva niagasprices.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes author A.A. Milne today, who once noted, “Weeds are flowers too, once you get to know them.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette managing editor Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.