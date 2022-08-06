Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Friday that Sunoco Pipeline LP and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC, both subsidiaries of Energy Transfer LP, were convicted of criminal charges related to their conduct during the construction of two major pipelines in Pennsylvania.
One, the $2.5 billion Mariner East 2 Pipeline, crosses 17 counties including Indiana in the southern tier of Pennsylvania.
It was started in 2014, as an expansion of the original Mariner East project linking Marcellus and Utica shale natural gas extraction sites in western Pennsylvania with a Sunoco processing and distribution center in Marcus Hook, Delaware County.
In Indiana County it crosses through Burrell, West Wheatfield and East Wheatfield townships, but had been rerouted at one time to avoid the immediate Blairsville area.
The other, Revolution Pipeline, starts in Butler County and is routed through Beaver and Allegheny counties before connecting to a gas processing plant in Washington County.
According to a fact sheet released by Shapiro’s office, “Energy Transfer, the company that Sunoco merged its pipeline business into in 2017, has announced it will not attempt to defend its behavior or dispute OAG’s evidence at trial.”
That same fact sheet said “Energy Transfer has pleaded no contest,” but the AG’s office interpreted that to mean “the company will be convicted of the charges and will be presumed guilty of those charges beyond a reasonable doubt.”
In November 2020, an East Wheatfield Township property owner said the Mariner East pipeline, which was built through his property just north of Seward, had caused some major problems.
“We have had nothing but grief from Sunoco and its subcontractors,” Patrick Robinson said in a summary during a 90-minute “Virtual People’s Hearing,” where residents from across the state had the opportunity to share stories of the impact from the Mariner East pipeline project.
That forum was hosted by the HaltMarinerNow Coalition, an alliance of groups aiming to educate the public and increase pressure on Gov. Tom Wolf and the Public Utility Commission to halt the pipeline project.
“We lived in this house for 17 years and always had a lot of good drinking water,” Robinson told the forum. “We lost most of our drinking water within a day of them digging the pipeline across the hollow.”
Shapiro said the “no contest” plea marked a landmark agreement that addresses unlawful impacts on water quality as a result of pipeline construction, which was at the heart of the state prosecutor’s criminal case.
As part of the agreement, Shapiro said, Energy Transfer will pay for independent evaluations of potential water quality impacts for homeowners from the construction of the Mariner East 2 Pipeline and offer approved mechanisms for restoring or replacing the impacted private water supplies.
The attorney general also said an independent, professional geologist will review water testing and advise on water quality and impact, and that Energy Transfer will pay $10 million towards projects that improve the health and safety of water sources along the routes of the pipelines.