Indiana University of Pennsylvania President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll told the IUP Council of Trustees Thursday that “the fact our incoming class of students this year is larger than last year’s gives me hope.”

But while “that needle is moving in the right direction,” the IUP president said the university “must address our retention rate, currently around 70 percent, to make sure our students know they are supported,” and do not leave IUP before they graduate.