Indiana University of Pennsylvania President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll told the IUP Council of Trustees Thursday that “the fact our incoming class of students this year is larger than last year’s gives me hope.”
But while “that needle is moving in the right direction,” the IUP president said the university “must address our retention rate, currently around 70 percent, to make sure our students know they are supported,” and do not leave IUP before they graduate.
Driscoll said IUP is projecting that its overall enrollment will come in between 8,800 and 8,900.
That “would obviously be a drop from last year,” Driscoll conceded, “but we are facing possibly the most difficult time in decades for recruiting and retaining students.”
Reasons have been detailed before, including a declining Pennsylvania population, particularly in younger demographics.
“But the cost of attending has also proven to be a roadblock, so another reason for hope is our decision to reduce tuition for in-state undergraduate students by almost 20 percent,” Driscoll said. “We believe that although it will cost us revenue in the short term, the long-term payoff will be seen when students see and hear about the value not just of an education, but of an IUP education, and they want to be a part of our world.”
The reduction in tuition coincides with efforts “to rein in our spending and maximize our revenue to improve our financial footing,” Driscoll said. And with “a dramatic increase in funding for Pennsylvania public higher education” as approved by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Tom Wolf.
“The 15.7 percent increase, from $477.5 million to $552.5 million, will help all of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education,” Driscoll said. “Here we will use the funding, plus the one-time federal funding from COVID relief, to address some of our problems and do what needs to be done to help our students succeed.”
At the start of the daylong Council of Trustees session in the Kovalchick Convention & Athletic Complex, IUP Vice President for Enrollment Management Dr. Patricia McCarthy said applications over the past six months are greater than in any of the last four years.
She said transfers from other schools are ahead of projections, though still below the fall of 2021, and dual enrollment — high school students also signed up for college credits — is the highest since 2009.
Graduate school enrollment is down 11.58 percent compared to a year ago, but McCarthy said that did not include 35 additional registrations anticipated from an off-shore program in the not-too-distant future.
Trustee Administration and Finance Chair A. Tim Cejka wondered about another statistic, showing an increase of just over one half of one percentage point in enrollment outcomes in the Pittsburgh Designated Market Area, the counties where Pittsburgh TV stations are dominant, including 13 Pennsylvania counties, plus two in West Virginia and one in Maryland.
“Are we hitting the right spots?” Cejka asked, referring to commercials IUP runs on Pittsburgh TV.
“We are producing outcomes in the area,” said IUP Chief Marketing Officer Chris Noah.
McCarthy also introduced Tiffany Potts, the university’s new director of financial aid, who said engaging student and staff and removing barriers for students are two key priorities, that will ensure her office is meeting students when and where they are and helping students successfully navigate the inherent complexities of the financial aid process.
Trustee University Advancement Chair Jennifer E. Baker asked about the possible impact of President Biden’s proposed student loan forgiveness program.
“It is not going to benefit current freshmen,” Potts said.
According to the IUP website, the United States Department of Education is providing debt cancellation of up to $10,000 for single borrowers making less than $125,000 or households earning less than $250,000 — up to $20,000 if a student was eligible for federal Pell Grant need-based aid.
This includes current students and borrowers who have federally held undergraduate, graduate, and Parent PLUS Loans that have been fully disbursed by June 30, 2022.
In other business Thursday, the trustees approved a certifying resolution that revises the Order of Succession behind Driscoll for 2022-23, with Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Lara Luetkehans first in line, then Vice President for Administration and Finance Dr. Debra Fitzsimmons, Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Thomas Segar, McCarthy, and Vice President for University Advancement Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna.
Cejka will continue to chair the Administration and Finance Committee, Mark A. Holman the Academic Affairs Committee, Maura King the Student Affairs Committee, Baker the University Advancement Committee and Joyce R. Fairman the Enrollment Management Committee.
Fairman will chair the trustees’ Audit Committee, joined by trustees Laurie A. Kuzneski and Nathan T. Spade. Named as liaison to the Foundation for IUP Board were trustees Anne White, Susan S. Delaney and King.
The council also the triennial evaluation of Driscoll, covering 2020-21 and 2021-22 as well as this academic year.