The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has released a draft Environmental Justice Public Participation Policy, meant to strengthen language on how DEP oversees and participates in environmental justice priorities and reform with community partners.
“The Environmental Justice Policy will benefit those parts of Armstrong and Indiana counties facing environmental justice issues as it would in other parts of Pennsylvania,” said DEP Press Secretary Jamar Thrasher.
In Indiana County, that would include the boroughs of Indiana, Plumville, Smicksburg, Marion Center and Glen Campbell, as well as the townships of North Mahoning, South Mahoning, East Mahoning, West Mahoning, Banks and Canoe.
There also is a buffer zone around Indiana, which includes parts of White Township, and around an environmental zone in the eastern neighborhoods of Derry Township, Westmoreland County, which extends into Burrell Township, Indiana County, just about to the Blairsville borough line.
“In Armstrong County, Kittanning/Troy Hill (an area east of Kittanning), Ford City, and Leechburg are all currently designated as EJ areas (based on 2015 census tract data),” Thrasher said. “There are also half-mile buffer zones that enter Armstrong County like the one that extends from an EJ census tract in Vandergrift (Westmoreland County).”
State Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, has a suggestion for other areas not now considered EJ zones, comparing DEP’s stance with the ongoing bid by the Wolf administration to bring Pennsylvania into the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
“This shows just how out of touch this entire RGGI scheme is,” Pittman said. “They don’t even identify the municipalities that host the coal fired power plants in our region that will be shut down because of this $410 million electricity tax.”
“Electricity tax” is how Pittman and other RGGI opponents describe the carbon dioxide “cap-and-trade” allowances power plants must purchase. RGGI advocates have said it is not a tax.
That would include plants in Center Township (Homer City Generating Station), Plumcreek Township (Keystone Generating Station) and West Wheatfield Township (Conemaugh Generating Station).
Thrasher reiterated that Gov. Wolf is committed to using RGGI proceeds for targeted investments to support workers and communities affected by energy transition, as well as to invest in environmental justice communities, and further strengthen Pennsylvania’s growing clean energy and commercial and industrial sectors.
“Pennsylvania’s energy landscape has changed rapidly over the past decade due to shifts in market demand, and all forecasts anticipate that these shifts will continue,” the DEP spokesman said.
“RGGI revenues present an opportunity to support communities impacted by the energy transition by providing crucial resources, like making targeted investments in environmental justice communities.”
DEP will hold three virtual public hearings for the purpose of accepting comments on the Draft EJ policy, on April 5 at 5 p.m., April 12 at 6 p.m. and April 28 at noon. Details can be found on the dep.pa.gov website.
Individuals wishing to present testimony at a hearing must contact Glenda Davidson, (717) 783-4759 or RA-EPOEJ@pa.gov, at least 24 hours in advance, to reserve a time to present testimony.
DEP also will accept written comments, either through DEP’s online eComment tool at https://www.ahs.dep.pa.gov/eComment/ or by e-mail to ecomment@pa.gov. Written comments also may be mailed to the Technical Guidance Coordinator, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, Policy Office, Rachel Carson State Office Building, P.O. Box 2063, Harrisburg, PA 17105-2063.