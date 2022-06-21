With high temperatures forecast around 90 today, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for ozone in Indiana County as well as in the seven counties of the metropolitan Pittsburgh area.
That Air Quality Action notice also covers Armstrong, Westmoreland, Allegheny, Butler, Beaver, Fayette and Washington counties, but officials locally believe it may be the first time such a notice has been extended to Indiana County.
DEP said mostly sunny skies and high temperatures around 90 will likely contribute to eight-hour average concentrations of ozone in the Code Orange range.
DEP said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index provides standardized color codes for forecasting and reporting daily air quality. Green signifies good air quality; yellow means moderate air quality; orange represents unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people; and red warns of unhealthy pollution levels for all.
For Indiana County, the AQI is expected to reach 101, which is at the low end of the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category.
On an Air Quality Action Day, according to the DEP and EPA, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.
Residents and businesses within the Air Quality Action Day area are strongly encouraged to voluntarily help reduce ozone air pollution by driving less by carpooling or using public transportation; combining errands to reduce vehicle trips; limiting engine idling; refueling cars and trucks after dusk; and conserving electricity by setting air conditioning to a higher temperature and turning off lights that are not in use.
Looking ahead, EPA predicted an AQI of 75, or moderate range, on Wednesday, as temperatures again may reach 90, but with unstable conditions including the prospect of heavy thunderstorms that may be accompanied by flash flooding and damaging winds.
According to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, “isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are expected to be the main hazards.”
On Monday Indiana’s AQI was listed at 46 or the good range. Pittsburgh’s reading was 48, with numbers similar to Indiana forecast for today and Wednesday.