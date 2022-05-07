As she approaches a year since her installation as Episcopal Bishop of Pittsburgh, the Right Rev. Ketlen A. Solak is planning three pastoral visits to churches in west-central Pennsylvania.
On Sunday, she will visit St. Peter’s in Blairsville, a parish described by the diocese as “very small, but extremely vibrant.”
Two weeks later, on May 22, she will visit St. Thomas in Northern Cambria.
Then, on June 12, she is scheduled to visit Christ Episcopal Church in downtown Indiana.
Solak was elected bishop by the clergy and lay leaders of the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh on June 26, 2021. She was ordained and consecrated a bishop on Nov. 13, 2021, and formally seated as the ninth Bishop of Pittsburgh in a service the following day at Trinity Cathedral in downtown Pittsburgh.
Solak is a native of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, where she was raised in a Roman Catholic family.
As a teenager she came to the United States and felt a calling to the Episcopal Church, where she was ordained as a priest in 2014.
Solak has four academic degrees: a Bachelor and Master of Music from Catholic University in Washington, D.C.; and a Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry from Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria.