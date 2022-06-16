Indiana University of Pennsylvania once again has a student representative on the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education’s Board of Governors.
At a brief special meeting Wednesday morning, Abigail Hancox, of Albion, Erie County, who recently finished her first year as a political science major with a pre-law concentration and minor in homeland security in the Cook Honors College, was confirmed by the PASSHE board.
“As the daughter of a professor at a PASSHE university, and a current student at (IUP), I have a deep-rooted devotion to the system that I have deeply appreciated for all of my life,” Hancox wrote in a letter of intent dated April 8.
Hancox, a 2021 graduate of Northwestern Senior High School in Albion, came to IUP with two years of dual enrollment at Northwestern as well as Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.
“As I write this letter, I am finishing my second semester at IUP,” Abigail Hancox told the governors. “However, in this short time, I have grown tremendously as a leader and person, thanks to my involvement in the IUP (Student Government Association),” where she served as secretary and was chosen as president-elect for the 2022-23 academic year.
As described by an IUP spokesperson, SGA provides students and organizations at the university with a representative voice that promotes and enriches the welfare of the students. It serves as a voice of students on campus, and as an intermediary between the students and faculty, as it recognizes and advocates for the 300-plus organizations on campus.
“She has already been a strong advocate for student wellness and success and a remarkable partner in advancing IUP, and I am certain she will be an incredible asset to the Board of Governors,” IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll is quoted in the university’s news release announcing the appointment. “We are very proud for Abby to represent IUP in this important position.”
After submitting her letter of intent, the new student governor was an invited presenter for the National Collegiate Honors Council Association conference, along with fellow Cook Honors College students Thomas Oraskovich and Callie Brand. Their theme was “A More Perfect Union: Creating and Restoring Community in an Age of Disruption,” and their presentations reflected work from a history unit taught by Dr. Elizabeth Ricketts.
PASSHE’s 20-member Board of Governors is responsible for planning and coordinating development and operation of the 14 state-owned universities, including IUP.
IUP officials said the board establishes broad educational, fiscal and personnel policies, and oversees the efficient management of PASSHE, including appointment of the system chancellor and university presidents, as well as approval of new academic programs, tuition rates, and an annual operating budget for the universities.
In addition to Hancox, the Board consists of members appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate to four-year terms; two other students selected from among the universities’ student government association presidents, who serve until graduation; four legislators chosen by the state House and Senate majority and minority leaders; the governor or a designee chosen by the governor; and the state secretary of education or a designee.
The governors had two technical matters on their agenda Wednesday, revisions to the system’s academic calendar and to the allocation formula for distributing state funds to the member institutions.
Hancox is the daughter of Raymond Hancox and Dr. Melissa Gibson, professor in the Department of Communications, Journalism and Media and program head for the graduate-level Communication Studies program at Edinboro.
Dr. Gibson recently was named Edinboro’s 2022 Advisor of the Year for her advising skills and prolific contributions to campus programs, events and committees.