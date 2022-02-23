When one goes to Giant Eagle along Ben Franklin Road South in White Township, there’s a box where one can bring plastic bags to be recycled.
On Tuesday, a product of such recycling was presented to the suburban Indiana supermarket by Evergreen Conservancy.
The green bench can seat up to three people. A plaque on the bench reads, “Donated by Evergreen Conservancy.”
The bench is the latest byproduct from a practice started in 2019 as an Eagle Scout project by Silas Schiera, then a member of Troop 1011 in Indiana.
Troop 1011 was chartered in 1970 by Indiana University of Pennsylvania, to promote the goals and ideals of the Boy Scouts to Indiana area youths and IUP students.
Schiera collected 500 pounds of plastic film within a six-month period in order to prevent the film from ending up in a landfill.
The first bench was presented to Indiana Area High School, from which Schiera graduated in 2021.
Evergreen Conservancy and the League of Women Voters picked up on Schiera’s project and have alternated six-month projects of collecting 500 pounds of plastic.
The bench presented Tuesday comes amid the eighth round of plastic collection by the two organizations.
The league and the conservancy work with Trex Company Inc. of Winchester, Va., a composite decking company, to turn the soft plastic into benches.
The benches molded from 4,000 pounds of plastic collected to date have been taken to various locations including the YMCA of Indiana County, Indiana Borough’s George E. Hood Municipal Building and S&T Arena in the White Township Recreation Complex.
The conservancy said the plastic is collected by volunteers, weighed, reported to Trex and taken to Giant Eagle, which bales and forwards the plastic to Trex.
Other recipients of benches also have included Chevy Chase Community Center, the Indiana Community Garden in Mack Park and the Indiana County Conservation District.
Organizers at the league and the conservancy said they still want soft plastic, in the form of grocery bags, bread bags, water case and soft drink case overwraps, bubble wrap, salt bags and cereal bags.
They ask that all bags be clean and dry.
They do not want plastic bottles or other hard plastics, suggesting instead donations to the Indiana County Recycling Program.
For more details about what kind of plastic is acceptable, visit https://evergreenconservancy.org/bags-to-benches-plastic-collection/ or https://lwvindianacounty.org/plastics-and-the-environment.