After some uncertainty about future funding, the Evergreen After School Club is moving ahead into the 2022-23 school year, with two new districts joining the before- and after-school and summer program that serves K-12 students and their families in Indiana County — and now, portions of Armstrong and Westmoreland counties.

The ARIN (Armstrong-Indiana) Intermediate Unit 28 and Evergreen After School Club announced Thursday that, thanks to funding from a Pennsylvania Department of Education 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant, a 16-year partnership will continue, and expand.