After some uncertainty about future funding, the Evergreen After School Club is moving ahead into the 2022-23 school year, with two new districts joining the before- and after-school and summer program that serves K-12 students and their families in Indiana County — and now, portions of Armstrong and Westmoreland counties.
The ARIN (Armstrong-Indiana) Intermediate Unit 28 and Evergreen After School Club announced Thursday that, thanks to funding from a Pennsylvania Department of Education 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant, a 16-year partnership will continue, and expand.
Officials said the grant provides funds for low-income areas to provide out-of-school programming for academic enrichment and youth development, in Evergreen’s case on a continuing basis in Homer-Center, United and Penns Manor Area districts, but also now in Indiana Area and Leechburg Area school districts.
All five districts participate in ARIN IU 28. Indiana Area brings to four the number of Indiana County districts involved, while Leechburg Area reaches 800 students in an area of 6,000 residents covering Leechburg Borough and Gilpin Township in Armstrong County, and West Leechburg Borough across the Kiskiminetas River in Westmoreland County.
ARIN and Evergreen officials said programming is expected to begin in October.
While the grant is meant for low-income areas, officials at ARIN and Evergreen said programming will be open to all students, regardless of a student’s intellectual or physical abilities or their income levels. They said a trained staff will provide a caring and safe atmosphere.
Evergreen plans to provide homework assistance; educational curriculum in science, technology, engineering, art, and math; physical fitness; social recreation; and social emotional learning.
Information on how to register children will be sent home by each school district.