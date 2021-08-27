To whom it may concern —
FAIRS CONTINUE
As the Indiana County Fair springs into action more and more each day, highlights this weekend include the antique tractor pull starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Sunday’s highlights start with the 5K race and walk at 8 a.m., 4-H dog show at 1 p.m., crowning of the queen at 4 p.m. and Harvest Home Festival at 5 p.m.
Admission to the grounds Sunday is free.
The fair will be in full swing, with rides opening Monday, and continues all week. For the full schedule, visit www.indianacoun tyfair.com.
OTHER UPCOMING fairs include Ox Hill, “always the week of Labor Day,” and the Cookport Fair, set for Sept. 13 to 18 in Green Township.
Watch the Gazette for full previews on those events coming soon.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
DJs Allsortz and Poptone (Darcy Trunzo and Blair Gwillim) will be bringing classic and rare groove oldies via their collection of vinyl to the garden at Indiana’s Nap’s Cucina Mia this Saturday, according to a news release.
“The two specialize in classic soul, funk and garage rare grooves as well as disco, jazz and anything else that gets you moving. Working from their vast collection of 45’s, LP’s and 12” singles the two like to provide a fresh glance at music from the past that older audience members may recall from their youth and younger listeners may connect to via the source material for many of today’s hip-hop samples. The in demand pair also have regular gigs in Pittsburgh, Johnstown and throughout the region,” it said.
Trunzo is an Indiana County native who has worked in nightlife all over the country and began DJing a number of years ago in New York City.
Gwillim is local to the Pittsburgh region and a product of the dense local music collecting scene, noting that Pittsburgh is still one of the most treasured markets for vinyl records.
“Saturday will be the second time that the duo have brought their curated classics to Nap’s garden after having done a number of events locally that reminded local residents of local teen club — The Red Rooster — a venue that saw the likes of The Temptations, Sly and the Family Stone, and Johnny Taylor grace the stage along with local favorites,” according to the release.
The outdoor event begins at 6 p.m. and goes until close.
BUSINESS BYTES
Officials at White Township on Wednesday approved documents for sewer planning at the former Ponderosa site at 1416 Indian Springs Road, and Manager Milt Lady revealed the site is being prepared to be turned into a car wash.
And over on Oakland Avenue, Long John Silver’s has been reduced to a pile of rubble, making way for Popeye’s.
An Aug. 11 listing on www.constructionjournal.com shows “Sub-Bidding, Permitting, Construction Start Expected August 2021, Construction Completion Expected November 2021” for the Popeye’s, a fast-food fried chicken chain.
SUMMER SALES
St. Anne’s Byzantine Catholic Church will hold a two-day yard sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The event will be held in the lower level of the church at 360 Franklin St., Clymer.
There will be many slightly used items to purchase excluding clothing, as well as food available, a bake sale and a basket raffle.
TURKEY TIME
The Indiana Lions Club will host another take-out only turkey dinner this Saturday, from 3 p.m. until sold out or 6 p.m., whichever comes first.
The dinner will be held at the Lions Health Camp, and the menu will be the same as before. Choices include turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, cranberry sauce, salad (with dressing on the side) and dessert. There will not be utensils or a drink.
“We appreciate the previous support that the community gives to this fundraising event and look forward to seeing our friends once again,” Lions officials said in a news release. “Hopefully, at some time in the future we will be able to return to serving a buffet-style meal, but at this time, take-out meals are the only ones available.”
Orders will be taken at the club entrance. Distanced seating will be available for those waiting for meals.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY SALE
The Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County will hold its annual 1,000 for $1 sale Saturday.
Everything at the sale, from books to household items, collectibles and toys, will be priced at $1.
The sale will be at 621 Wayne Ave. and begins at 9 a.m. Organizers ask for no early birds, please.
Proceeds from this event will support the society’s mission of preserving Indiana County’s history. Please call the society at (724) 463-9600. The sale ends at 1 p.m.
The society will also offer a basket raffle.
One basket includes a new Apple iPad and case valued at $350 and the second basket includes gift cards and lottery tickets valued at $350.
Tickets can be purchased at the society during regular business hours Tuesday though Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The drawing will be held on Sept. 4; you do not need to be present to win.
All proceeds benefit the general operations of the Historical Society.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices are hovering around $3.29 per gallon in the region, according to www.pennsylvan iagasprices.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes Thomas Jeffferson today, who once said, “Agriculture is our wisest pursuit because it will in the end contribute most to real wealth, good morals, and happiness.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette managing editor Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.