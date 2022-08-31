Tuesday was Indiana Regional Medical Center Day, and Band Night, at the 159th Indiana County Fair.
Not the 159th annual Indiana County Fair — it was not held every year since the first fair in October 1855, though it has been held in most years with the exception of five years during the Great Depression of the 1930s, 1943 because of World War II, and 2020 because of COVID-19.
And it wasn’t washed out despite Tuesday morning rains that brought flash flooding in many areas between Indiana, Homer City and Blairsville. The sun was out and it was cooler in the afternoon, a lower temperature than the 90s Monday, but there still was plenty of mud — and it forced restrictions to at least one entrance to the fairgrounds in Mack Park.
Still, one could get on the rides, have a $2 hot dog, watch the Indiana County high school bands gathered for an annual evening performance, and tour such locations as the Exhibition Building, where a “Corner on History” is staffed by volunteers doing two-hour shifts to accommodate those curious about the fair.
“There is a yearbook for every year,” said Nancy McAfoose, who has been the fair’s historian for 40 years.
As recorded in a 1966 Indiana Gazette article, “The Indiana County Fair, an occasion of county-wide interest from one year to the other, had its beginning back in 1855 when an association for the purpose of ‘promoting the science of agriculture and the improvement of the same’ was organized.”
The association was incorporated as The Indiana County Agricultural Society.
Bands from throughout Indiana County gathered to perform Tuesday night, some coming early to enjoy the sights and sounds of the fair — including a husband and wife from Bloomsburg, Columbia County, who played their accordions at the fair Monday and Tuesday.
“We love it, it is a fun time,” said Frank DeLucca.
They were invited at the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs convention in January in Hershey.
“(Indiana County Fair Manager) Ed Nehrig approached us about coming out,” Kathi DeLucca said.
Tuesday’s primary sponsor, IRMC, is one of a long list of sponsors of the fair.
Manor Motors sponsored Saturday’s activities, Thursday is Diamond Drug & Medical Supply Day, and Friday is Peoples Gas Day.
The fair still is very much the agricultural exhibition. Various fruits, vegetables and flowers are on display.
However, also, a recent visitor to the commonwealth no one wants, the spotted lanternfly, is the focus of the booth set up by the Penn State Master Gardeners.
“We know for sure it is in the southeastern part of the county,” said Cecile Evansic.
Others have been seen in Penn Run, and some have told the Gardeners, “we’ve been killing them in Blairsville.”
Evansic said her daughter has seen them in Georgia — and that they carpet the back porch of at least one home in Berks County, where the first spotted lanternflies may have gone after arriving at the Port of Philadelphia.
“What they are going to destroy are the hardwoods,” Evansic said, “the maple, oak and elm.”
Not to mention such fruits as grapes, apples, peaches and hops.
Human safety also is a topic at another booth, manned by the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office.
“We stress as much drug awareness as possible,” said Sheriff Robert E. Fyock.
Child safety, too.
“I get a lot of people here,” Fyock said. “Scout troops, church groups.”
A wide variety of organizations have places at the fair. For instance, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1989 is touting its future post home along Becky Drive near Indiana County/Jimmy Stewart Airport.
Livestock is being judged and shown off throughout the week. Swine, poultry and dairy cattle have had their time in the spotlight, while sheep and goats are on the schedule today, beef and horses on Thursday.
More details can be found on the indianacountyfair.com website.