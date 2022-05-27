A Blairsville woman is being remembered by family and friends.
We all know that these days will come at some point, but not this soon.
“Holly Woodley was a true blessing from God,” her husband Gilbert eulogized in a Facebook post Thursday. “It is hard to believe she is not here and we will not see each other again until we meet up in heaven.”
Holly Ankley Woodley, 36, passed away Tuesday at her home in Blairsville.
She was a member of the Indiana County Republican Committee and served as regional director for the campaign of state Sen. and Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano.
“We have many positive memories of Gilbert, Holly, and (their daughter) Ali working together at numerous political events,” Indiana County Republican Chairman and county Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts Randy Degenkolb said in an email to fellow members of the county’s GOP committee.
“Our hearts are broken for Gilbert and Ali, and also the Woodley and Ankney families during this difficult time.”
Last fall, Woodley joined her husband and daughter and others, including Degenkolb, Indiana County Register of Wills & Recorder of Deeds Maria Jack and Indiana County Chamber of Commerce President Mark Hilliard, for the grand opening of Wave Ryder DJ Services LLC in Homer City.
“We did everything together as a team,” her husband posted. “Our house is not the same without her.”
The couple marked their 17th wedding anniversary last month.
“Holly was a very strong willed lady who knew how to stand up for herself and others,” her husband posted.
She was a member of the worship team at Divine Destiny Ministries church in White Township, where Scot and Tammy Pifer are co-pastors.
“We have lost a shining light, a formidable force,” Tammy Graham Curry, of White Township, posted on Facebook.
“One who left an indelible mark on all she met. Her love of God, family, friends, life was ever present and obvious in all she did.”
Holly Woodley posted some time ago on Facebook that “I was just thinking about how blessed we are to be a part of this beautiful family of God! Sometimes I marvel at God’s unmerited goodness towards me!”
The Pifers will co-officiate Saturday at an 11 a.m. funeral service at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville.