First Commonwealth Financial Corporation of Indiana and Centric Financial Corporation of Hampden Township in suburban Harrisburg have jointly announced the signing of a definitive agreement and plan for the merger of Centric with and into First Commonwealth.

It is a move that brings First Commonwealth Bank and its FCFC holding company into suburban Philadelphia, as well as the urban metropolitan areas along the lower Susquehanna River in south-central and southeastern Pennsylvania.

