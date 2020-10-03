Jesse Brocious, senior vice president/real estate and facilities manager with First Commonwealth Bank, received the Strategic Thinker Award at the Pennsylvania Bankers Association’s virtual Emerging Leaders Conference on Wednesday.
The Strategic Thinker Award is presented as part of the PA Bankers Highlighting Young Professionals’ Excellence (H.Y.P.E.) Awards program, which highlights the accomplishments of young banking professionals. The award celebrates a professional who is a forward thinker, shows business acumen and has a good understanding of the market and industry in which their organization operates.
As real estate and facilities manager, Brocious and his team play an integral role in anything that impacts First Commonwealth’s owned or leased properties, including the entire retail network of 147 branches. He was recognized for specific strategic thinking leadership skills displayed in examples like: managing through the circumstances surrounding a branch fire in 2018, overseeing construction of new locations and leading through five acquisitions in five years.
“I’m very appreciative of recognition from the PBA, particularly during these unprecedented times. The PA Bankers did a terrific job adapting their conference to an online format while providing great information and recognition to banking professionals,” Brocious said in a news release.
“Jesse’s strategic thought toward providing direction and leadership has been instrumental toward the development and growth of the bank. His motivation, determination and delivery reveals his passion for the business which is evident through his everyday interactions in fulfilling First Commonwealth Bank customers’ Time To Be First,” Tom Mathe, senior vice president and chief technology officer (his supervisor), said in the release.
Brocious has been with the bank for over 12 years, starting as an HR staffing manager and later as a senior compensation manager on that team. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in management and also is the owner of West Point Auto Works in Greensburg, where he resides with his wife and three children.