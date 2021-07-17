The Pennsylvania Bankers Association has announced its newly elected 2021-22 board of directors, including an executive from First Commonwealth Bank.
Included is Carrie L. Riggle, executive vice president for human resources at the Indiana-based bank, who also will head the bankers’ professional development committee.
“I’m honored and excited at this opportunity to chair the PA Bankers’ Professional Development Policy Committee and serve on the PA Bankers’ board of directors,” Riggle said Friday.
“In this new position my goal is to facilitate meaningful conversations with financial institutions across Pennsylvania and to support the organization’s continued history of quality education and training.”
She is one of three policy committee chairs chosen among 27 members of the board.
“We are honored to have some of the most dedicated and committed volunteers of any association in the country,” said Duncan Campbell, association president and CEO. “We look forward to working with them as we continue to represent an expansive and diverse membership and help our members to grow and achieve ongoing success in their communities.”
Chosen to chair the board is Wesley M. Weymers of The Gratz Bank in Dauphin County; Mark A. Ritter of The Northumberland National Bank in Northumberland County is first vice chair; and Angela M. Sargent of Fulton Bank in Lancaster County is second vice chair.
Other board members with regional ties include Scott B. Daum, CEO of First United National Bank in Fryburg, Clarion County; John C. Gill, CEO of CFS Bank, Charleroi, Washington County; Jeffrey A. Stopko, CEO of AmeriServ Financial Bank, Johnstown, Cambria County; and Susie B. Shipley, Huntington Bank’s president for Western Pennsylvania and the Ohio Valley.