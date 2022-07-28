Two American Rescue Plan investments were among the matters Wednesday brought before the Indiana County Board of Commissioners.
The board approved utilizing $3 million of its $16,330,195 federal ARP allocation in a liquid bond via S&T Bank.
County Treasurer Kimberly McCullough said it can be renegotiated in a year and a half and has a 2.71 percent interest rate, with a 13 percent fee bringing the overall rate to 2.58 percent.
McCullough said the county went to several banks and found the best rates for bonds at Indiana-based S&T Bank.
Meanwhile, a portion of Glen Campbell’s $23,759.92 ARP share ($11,879.96 each in 2021-22 and 2022-23 allocations) will be spent on a change order for the Glen Campbell Borough Water System Improvement Project.
Indiana County Office of Planning & Development Deputy Director for Community Development & Housing David Morrow told the commissioners that what officially is Change Order No. 4 for what now is a $959,574.41 contract with SE Construction Group LLC of Marion Center will cover the increase in a concrete pad to 5-foot-6 by 22 feet to accommodate larger sizes of new filter skid units.
“(The) change order also includes relocaton of backwash pipe to clear the concrete forms and to extend floor drains,” Morrow told the board.
Morrow said ICOPD, the borough and The EADS Group Inc. of North Huntingdon Township requested the latest change order.
Last month, Glen Campbell’s PennVEST (Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority) funds were utilized to cover a previous $13,247 increase in the contract with SE Construction Group.
That was Change Order No. 3, which Morrow said covers “additional excavation of the water tanks foundation due to (a) geotechnical report of unstable soils and placement of 260 tons of 2A limestone structural compacted fill.”
Commissioners Board Chairman R. Michael Keith said the Glen Campbell project could get additional grant moneys. Funding for the project began with 2019 Community Development Block Grant Entitlement and PennVEST funds.
In other action Wednesday, the board accepted a 135,000 Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency Intermediate Punishment grant on behalf of the county’s Probation Office.
Prothonotary Randy Degenkolb hoped that the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission would approve a $5,000 Historical & Archive Records Care Grant application that would cover much of the cost of a bid to preserve records to be moved from the Indiana County Court House basement.
The commissioners approved the application that could be considered in January by PHMC. Degenkolb and office Records Manager Kathy Dean said $1,112.75 would be used to purchase 100 Hollinger boxes that are acid-free.
Dean said that would slow down the deterioration of paper.
The other $3,887.25 in the grant would be used to purchase an equipment flatbed scanner.
In all, the cost is $6,892.95, with the county’s Records Improvement Fund covering the remainder.
Degenkolb and Dean said the records are being moved from the courthouse basement to a storage area that is part of Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s new courtroom at 350 North Fourth St., Indiana, not far from the White Township line in the northeast corner of the borough.
The board also approved a professional services agreement with Complete Closings Inc. of Indiana.
Tax Claim Bureau Deputy Director Anna Bodnar said it is a five-year contract involving title reports for properties eligible for judicial tax sales and well as distribution of sales proceeds from coal and surface properties.
While the cost is covered out of the county’s general fund, Bodnar said it is reimbursed through fees charged for bills on such reports.
Nine private provider contracts, all non-placement, were approved for the office of Children & Youth Services.
One for the 2021-22 fiscal year is a renewal pact with Indiana Health Physicians, doing business as IRMC (Indiana Regional Medical Center) Physicians Group or IPG, who work with pregnant, expecting or post-partem mothers.
The rest are for the 2022-23 fiscal year, including renewal of a contract with the Alice Paul House in White Township for evaluation for trauma, therapy services, guidance for legal aid and temporary housing.
That contract comes with a 2.8 percent rate increase and is utilized on an as-needed basis. CYS Program Specialist Vicki Weaver said costs for all the contracts approved Wednesday will come out of the county’s general fund.
Other contracts include the services of Indiana attorney William Jay Carmella in all dependency matters at $150 per hour; a pact with ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 in White Township for the Parents As Teachers parenting program approved by the state of Pennsylvania for its Families First Initiative; and pacts with the White Deer Run facility at Torrance State Hospital in Derry Township, Westmoreland County; Children’s Aid Home Programs of Somerset County; Dr. Jonathan Gransee of Lancaster; Children’s Aid Society of Mercer County; and Pathways Adolescent Center of Oil City, Venango County.
Also Wednesday, the board named Carol Paynter to succeed Bernard Lockard on the Indiana County Municipal Services Authority. Her term will run through January 2026.