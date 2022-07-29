PA CareerLink logo

In-person services are available by appointment for those filing for unemployment compensation at all 58 Pennsylvania CareerLink centers, the state Department of Labor & Industry announced Thursday.

That includes centers regionally at 300 Indian Springs Road, White Township, Indiana County; Indian Hills Complex, 11931 State Route 85, Suite E, Rayburn Township, Armstrong County; 103 East Union St., Suite 2, Punxsutawney, Jefferson County; 1125 Linden St., Clearfield; 112 Hollywood Drive, Suite 203, Butler; 1150 Fifth Ave., Suite 200, New Kensington, for the Alle-Kiski area; and 248 Main St., Suite 100, Johnstown, Cambria County.