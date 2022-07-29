In-person services are available by appointment for those filing for unemployment compensation at all 58 Pennsylvania CareerLink centers, the state Department of Labor & Industry announced Thursday.
That includes centers regionally at 300 Indian Springs Road, White Township, Indiana County; Indian Hills Complex, 11931 State Route 85, Suite E, Rayburn Township, Armstrong County; 103 East Union St., Suite 2, Punxsutawney, Jefferson County; 1125 Linden St., Clearfield; 112 Hollywood Drive, Suite 203, Butler; 1150 Fifth Ave., Suite 200, New Kensington, for the Alle-Kiski area; and 248 Main St., Suite 100, Johnstown, Cambria County.
“The Unemployment Compensation system plays a critical role in making certain that Pennsylvanians and their families stay financially afloat in times of need,” DLI Secretary Jennifer Berrier said. “By expanding in-person assistance and availability to all CareerLink offices, L&I continues to fulfill its mission of serving all Pennsylvanians facing economic hardship — and that begins with directly addressing the challenges faced by underserved populations and ensuring equitable access to UC services.”
CareerLink involves the Pennsylvania departments of Labor and Industry, Aging and Human Services, and the federal Department of Labor.
State officials said the in-person services are the direct result of funding DLI received in March 2022 through a $6.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, designed specifically to promote equitable access to UC programs and remove barriers some populations face in securing services. Since the program’s launch in May, L&I has used this federal funding to serve and assist more than 4,500 UC claimants across Pennsylvania.