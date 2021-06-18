To whom it may concern —
GROUNDHOG FESTIVAL
The first of two upcoming festivals in neighboring Punxsutawney will kick off Sunday with the Fuller Family Singers performing from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Punxsutawney Groundhog Festival Inc., held this year at Yoder’s Antique Mall on Route 36.
The festival runs Sunday through June 26.
Other performers set for Sunday include The Belle Tones at 2 p.m. and North of the Mason Dixon at 7:30 p.m.
Children’s activities for the week include Billy Heh Balloons and Billy Heh Magic, as well as a performance by MagicMan TJ Hill.
There will also be a WonderZone Dinosaur Zoo.
Musical highlights for the week include Green River, a CCR and John Fogerty tribute show, at 7:30 p.m. Monday and Don’t Back Down, a Tom Petty tribute band, at 7 p.m. June 26.
For the full schedule of events, visit punxsutawneygroundhog festival.com.
FAMILY DAY
Family Day at the Floodway will be held June 27, offering a community worship service and concert at Floodway Park in Homer City.
A worship service and Children’s Church will be held at 10:30 a.m..
A free lunch will be provided at noon.
The worship concert will take place from 1 to 4 p.m., and there will also be games and activities.
COOKPORT ANTIQUE MACHINERY SHOW
The CAMS Summer Show will be offered Thursday through June 27 at the Cookport Fairgrounds.
Events start at 7 p.m. Thursday and June 26 and 9:30 a.m. June 27.
Other events on June 27 include a Car Cruz-in and Kiddie Peddle Pull.
For the full schedule, visit www.cookportantiquemachineryshow.org.
SUMMER SALES
Bethel Presbyterian Church will host its Family Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on Bethel Church Road.
The sale will include antiques, clothing, toys, food and baked goods available all day from parishioners.
Over in Brush Valley Township, the Community Yard Sales will be held on Saturday. Maps will be available at the fire hall at 7:30 a.m. that day.
SAVE THE DATE
The Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church will sponsor a four-person golf scramble on July 24 at White Oak Golf Course, Dayton.
To register, contact Pastor Sheila Wadding at (814) 257-8057 or em mailsdwadding@windstream.net.
The event is 18 holes with a golf cart, coffee and doughnuts with registration, lunch, prize holes, door prizes and more.
The event benefits new technology and local outreach.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church will offer a Father’s Day roast beef and holupki dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out on Sunday, for drive-thru or take-out only. ... Gas prices are hovering around $3.25 per gallon ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes humorist Dan Zevin today, who said, “Lately all my friends are worried they’re turning into their fathers. I’m worried I’m not.”
Good evening!
