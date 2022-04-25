The campaign to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, brought two leading Democratic candidates to west-central Pennsylvania over the weekend.
A downtown Indiana restaurant was filled to overflowing late Sunday morning with supporters of Lt. Gov. and Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful John Fetterman.
“This seems like a lot of people for a county that is so red,” Fetterman said of Indiana County at Spaghetti Benders.
He has touted the idea of seeking out “every county, every vote,” in his bid to succeed Toomey.
Both Fetterman and U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, D-Mt. Lebanon, appeared in multiple counties over the weekend. Fetterman was headed for Cambria County after his Indiana appearance.
Lamb’s stops included Butler, Armstrong and Westmoreland counties.
“We’re going to miss Pat,” Fetterman said in Indiana. “He figured out how to be despised by Republicans and Democrats.”
It also is a bid that took Fetterman to Armstrong County Saturday.
“Every county needs to be reached out to,” he said.
Fetterman promised not to let supporters down, favoring an increase in the $7.25 per hour minimum wage, and saying reproductive freedom is sacred.
“Roe v. Wade (the Supreme Court’s 1973 abortion ruling) will be one of my litmus tests (for future Supreme Court nominees),” Fetterman said.
He said counties like Indiana are important.
“We all have issues in the smaller counties that are bipartisan,” he said after his speech at Spaghetti Benders.
The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative “is a little more contentious in light of the war in Ukraine,” Fetterman said. “Energy independence is critical in Pennsylvania, but climate is critical.”
Fetterman said the nation had “to be sure we are not relying on (oil imports from) Russia, or Iran, or Venezuela.”
Lamb attended the Butler County Democratic Committee breakfast Saturday (as did Fetterman) and the Greater Westmoreland County Labor Council breakfast Sunday at Ferrante’s Lakeview near Greensburg.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, in Indiana County, while Republicans hold the state Senate seat, all four state House seats, and majorities on the county Board of Commissioners and the board of supervisors in the largest municipality (White Township), out of 48,742 registered voters the Republican edge is only 26,575 to 16,037 for the Democrats, who have a majority on council in the second-largest municipality, Indiana Borough.
“We knew him when he was still mayor in Braddock,” said Councilman Donald Lancaster, who attended Sunday’s Spaghetti Benders gathering with his wife, Faye Bradwick. “He came into Braddock as an AmeriCorps worker, and he saw a need and he stayed there.”
Those not registered in either major party, as nonpartisan or other-party members, total 6,130 voters in Indiana County.
The gap is even wider next door in Armstrong County, which shares a state senator and two of three House members with Indiana County. Out of 42,591 registered voters in Armstrong, Republicans have 25,380 there, Democrats 12,288, and others total 4,923.
“We can win counties like this by showing up, answering tough questions, and talking about the issues that actually matter to people — not just spitting out meaningless slogans,” Lamb posted on Facebook after his Saturday visit to Ispirare Coffee in downtown Kittanning. “That’s what sets our campaign apart and that’s how we win in November.”
Lamb’s campaign could not be reached for comment on the congressman’s plans for campaigning in Indiana County, nor for further comment about his weekend activities in other nearby counties.
Fetterman followed Lamb into Armstrong County, visiting Falsetti’s Villa Restaurant in North Buffalo Township and speaking to some 60 supporters.
“The path to turning this seat blue runs through communities like Kittanning,” Fetterman posted on Facebook.
However, as his campaign noted, it was Fetterman’s second visit to Armstrong County in recent weeks, after joining the striking ACMH Hospital nurses on the picket line.
In Indiana County, his visit three years ago was recalled, when he brought a Statewide Recreational Marijuana Listening Tour to the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.
“IUP is a wonderful school,” Fetterman said. “We need to make sure in Pennsylvania we have a top-flight state (university) system. I’ve always been an ardent supporter of our State System (of Higher Education).”
He also said the drive toward legalizing marijuana “has taken a quantum leap” from April 14, 2019, when he heard from upwards of 200 people at the KCAC.
“Now they’re calling it inevitable,” Fetterman said, referring to the bid by state Sen. Dan Laughlin, R-Erie, to legalize selling foodstuffs such as cookies and brownies made with medical marijuana, and a February hearing by a state Senate committee to discuss legalizing recreational marijuana.
At Spaghetti Benders, a restaurant owned by former state senatorial candidate Tony DeLoreto, most of those there raised their hands when asked by Fetterman if they had lost friends to political differences, or had political signs stolen, or just feel outnumbered.
On the other hand, Fetterman said, he hasn’t encountered one supporter of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., whose opposition to ending the Senate filibuster has drawn the lieutenant governor’s ire.
He wants the Senate to get rid of the filibuster, because, “We need to get some things done for this country.”
He also pledged, “not one single penny of your money (donated to my campaign) is going to be weaponized against a fellow Democrat. Conor Lamb is not a socialist — and neither am I.”
Fetterman said he has received support from “200,000 individual donors” living in “90 percent of Pennsylvania ZIP Codes,” saying the number is equal to what would be Pennsylvania’s third-largest city, after Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.