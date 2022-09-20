As of Monday, one can request and absentee ballots can be mailed out in advance of the Nov. 8 general election.
However, local election officials said, that ballot won’t be mailed out until officials in the Pennsylvania Department of State certify what’s on the ballot — and local officials said that won’t happen until early next month.
Meanwhile, campaigning is going on across the commonwealth. John Fetterman’s campaign announced that the Democratic Senate nominee will be in White Township, Indiana County, Tuesday afternoon.
It confirmed late Monday that it would be held at 5:30 p.m. in the lobby of the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex along Platt Drive, on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.
Fetterman has been there before, for an April 2019 session of his Statewide Recreational Marijuana Listening Tour in the PNC Room of the complex.
Fetterman and Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz are running against Daniel Wassmer of Pike County, representing the new Keystone Party; Erik Gerhardt of Montgomery County, representing the Libertarian Party; and Richard L. Weiss of Allegheny County, representing the Green Party.
Supporters said Josh Shapiro will visit Spaghetti Benders restaurant along Philadelphia Street Saturday from 12:45 to 2 p.m., though that had not been confirmed by the Democratic gubernatorial nominee’s campaign late Monday.
The latter would be a fourth visit to Indiana County by either Shapiro or his running mate, state Rep. Austin Davis, D-McKeesport, so far this year.
Shapiro and Republican nominee state Sen. Doug Mastriano are on the ballot along with Keystone Party nominee Joseph Soloski, of Centre County, Libertarian Party nominee Jonathan Hackenburg, of Northampton County, and Green Party nominee Christina DiGiulio, of Chester County.
Davis is on the ballot along with Mastriano’s running mate, state Rep. Carrie DelRosso, R-Oakmont, as well as Michael Badges-Canning, of Cherry Valley, Butler County, who carries the Green Party banner; Timothy D. McMaster, of York, the Libertarian candidate; and Nicole M. Shultz, of Windsor Township, York County, who represents the new Keystone Party.
As for Fetterman, his visit to Indiana would be his first since the primary, during which he visited Spaghetti Benders during a Sunday brunch gathering.