To whom it may concern —
FIBER SHOW
The Three Sisters Fiber Art Show is display through Aug. 14 at The Artists Hand in downtown Indiana, showcasing the works of Sandy Trimble, Barb Kubala and Carolyn Carson.
“This collection celebrates their friendship. A friendship born around the patient work of fiber art. Weaving, dying, cutting, gathering, assembling … these are the ‘slow food’ elements of fiber arts,” according to gallery officials. “This intricate food for hands and eyes brings people together. The creative, human spirit is clear in detail and vibrancy. Their kinship is born from art-making that embraces ancient traditions handled differently by each artist.”
Stop by the gallery or view the works online at theartistshand gallery.com.
RETIREMENT WISHES
If you see Charles “Chuck” Glasser, of Marion Center, wish him a happy retirement.
Glasser has worked for the USDA Farm Service Agency in Indiana for over 38 years.
He will retire at the end of July.
BETTER TO GIVE
Proceeds from an upcoming dinner at Harmony Grove Lutheran Church, 5 Points Road, will benefit area fire departments, according to organizers.
The take-out pulled pork dinner will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 7.
The meal consists of a pulled pork sandwich, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, coleslaw and a cookie.
Dinners must be preordered. Call (724) 397-4005 and leave your name, phone number and how many meals, or order online at https://tinyurl.com/Har monyGroveLC before Monday.
SAVE THE DATE
Mark your calendars for Rock for Life 22, where bands will perform Aug. 6 and 7 at Iselin Community Park.
The all-ages charity show will feature Domenic Fusca, Castle of Ink, Farewell Felicia, Black Ridge, The Borstal Boys, Dimwit,and The Hellfire Club on Aug. 6.
On Aug. 7, the fun begins with Terry Lee Spencer, then Lenny Collini 4 Pak, Half Wheel, Post Traumatik, Amber Alexis, Slant6, After the Fall, Xfactor1, Big House Pete and Skell.
There will also be vendors, including Metal Heathen Jewelry, Kona Ice, the Iselin/West Lebanon VFD, Dinker Do Glass and more.
Camping is available.
COMMUNITY CONCERTS
Upcoming concerts include tonight at 7 p.m. at Marion Center Park, where 7 Mile Run will play. Over in Blairsville, The Boomers play at 5:30 p.m. at the amphitheater at Veterans Memorial Park. And in Indiana, Anything Goes ... Again is set to play at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
The Spirit Halloween store is set to open soon in the Indiana Mall and is now hiring. ... Gas prices are hovering around $3.29 per gallon in our region, according to penn sylvaniagasprices.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes Dwight D. Eisenhower today, who once said, “Farming looks mighty easy when your plow is a pencil and you’re a thousand miles from the cornfield.”
