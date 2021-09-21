State Treasurer Stacy Garrity and Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis M. Davin announced Monday that the final batch of payments has been sent to qualifying municipalities under the federal American Rescue Plan Act’s Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery program.
Garrity said nearly $500 million has been distributed in the past 10 weeks to 2,445 Pennsylvania municipalities. Recipients include at least 35 of 38 Indiana County municipalities, who received the first half of two distributions, with the second to be made next year.
“The effects of the pandemic have impacted municipalities across the commonwealth,” the treasurer said. “Municipalities have a great deal of flexibility in how to use these funds, and Treasury’s goal was to issue payments promptly so that municipalities can decide how to best meet their local needs.”
Davin’s agency established the application process for smaller municipalities, and reviewed the submitted applications.
“While this pandemic impacted everyone, each municipality is facing its own unique resulting challenges,” the DCED secretary said.
“This funding can serve as a valuable tool in addressing those issues and helping communities throughout Pennsylvania continue moving forward in recovery.”
Municipalities can use Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund payments to address negative economic impacts due to the pandemic, replace lost public sector revenue, support public health, assist essential workers, and invest in infrastructure improvements such as water, sewer or broadband services.
The distributions went out in three groups, one to counties, a second to larger municipalities, and a third to municipalities coming in under 50,000 population.
In the latter category, among municipalities in Indiana County, White Township received the largest allocation, $820,292.62, followed by Indiana Borough, $689,089.76, then Center Township ($232,941.33), Burrell Township ($215,409.24), Green Township ($186,625.21), Blairsville ($168,308.09), Armstrong Township ($148.263.94), Rayne Township ($146,170.55), Cherryhill Township ($136,488.65) and East Wheatfield Township ($115,554.81) rounding out the top 10.
The next 10 include West Wheatfield Township ($112,100.73), Pine Township ($99,488.09), Brush Valley Township ($90,748.21), South Mahoning Township ($90,067.86), Washington Township ($88,236.15), Young Township ($85,619.42), Homer City ($83,107.35), Montgomery Township ($76,774.87), Canoe Township ($74,315.14) and North Mahoning Township ($69,657.36).
Rounding out the list are Buffington Township ($66,464.95), Clymer ($66,255.61), West Mahoning Township ($66,203.28), Black Lick Township ($60,446.47), Banks Township ($49,508.54), Saltsburg ($42,024.69), Grant Township ($36,267.88), Ernest ($22,556.22), Marion Center ($21,875.87), Cherry Tree ($17,689.10), Creekside ($15,124.70), Plumville ($15,020.03), Glen Campbell ($11,879.66), Armagh ($6,018.48) and Smicksburg ($2,250.39).
A map provided with the joint Treasury-DCED announcement showed every Indiana County municipality getting funding except for Conemaugh and East Mahoning townships and Shelocta borough.
Separately, Indiana County is getting $16,330,195 in its allocation this year. By comparison, in neighboring counties, Westmoreland County is getting $105,319,216, Cambria County $25,288,270, Clearfield County $15,394,355, Armstrong County $12,574,015, and Jefferson County $8,434,797.
Communities near the Indiana County border getting more than $100,000 in the first half of the two-year distribution include Punxsutawney in Jefferson County ($298,516.59), Cowanshannock Township in Armstrong County ($143,501.49), Bell Township ($118,904.22) and Loyalhanna Township ($117,648.19) in Westmoreland County, and Northern Cambria in Cambria County ($183,432.79).
As deemed by DCED and the state Treasury, the list of larger municipalities includes Philadelphia ($1,087,606,822 in 2021), Pittsburgh ($335,070,222), Altoona ($39,258,106), Johnstown ($30,716,690), McKeesport ($24,753,914), Penn Hills ($17,129,203) and State College ($13,276,247).