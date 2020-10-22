Apollo-Ridge High School will host a free virtual financial aid night at 6 p.m. Nov. 5.
District high school students and their parents are encouraged to attend this session to get a better understanding of the student aid process and how best to begin planning to fund their higher education. A student aid expert from Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) will be available to provide information and to answer questions.
Parents and students will learn how to apply for all types of financial aid.
Registration for the online session is required. Those who plan to participate should phone the Apollo-Ridge High School guidance office at (724) 478-6000, ext. 1020.