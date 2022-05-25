A White Township motorist and two Waste Management garbage collectors found something in common on a recent morning along Route 286, just past the traffic signal at Airport Road.
“On my way to Clymer, I saw a (raccoon) going into a garbage can,” Robin Allen recalled.
He was going after something wrapped in a black towel and placed in a paint pan.
Inside that towel were four kittens — and the finding came as no surprise to the garbagemen.
“These garbagemen said it wasn’t their first time,” Allen said.
Nor their last. Allen later said the garbagemen found someone had thrown a kitten out along the road in Derry Township.
“It was a gray tiger kitten, probably a week old, whose nose was all matted shut,” Allen said.
As for the kittens Allen found, “I took them home, fed them baby food and warm milk, and cleaned their eyes,” she said.
She brought the kittens to The Indiana Gazette offices, en route to talking to the Indiana Borough Police Department and the Indiana County Humane Society.
Eventually, Allen took the kittens to Four Footed Friends and was told state police at Troop A in White Township were going to investigate the matter.
“It is very difficult for all shelters to deal with the flow of animals,” Four Footed Friends Director Jeanne Stelmak said. “We receive our admissions as strays, abandoned and owner surrenders. It seems like all shelters in the western Pennsylvania area are full to capacity, so when people call asking for help, we often need to put them on our wait list.”
Another Gazette reader is among those who have called a shelter in Armstrong County after someone dropped off a black cat that apparently had been neutered — but not before the animal had started spraying. He now is in a foster home with two other cats.
“Abandoned, found and surrendered animals are prevalent everywhere, not just in our community,” said Indiana County Humane Society Director Beth Finegan. “ICHS and other shelters, rescues and groups constantly advocate for spaying and neutering animals to control the animal population in our community. Simply put, a cat can get pregnant by five months of age and just within the first year over 100 kittens can be born to the original cat and its offspring. This number increases to 2,000 over four years. By keeping the animal population in control, spaying and neutering animals helps to lessen the chance of an animal being abandoned, found or surrendered.”
Allen understands. She has four cats of her own at home.
“They’re tame,” she said of the four kittens she brought to the Gazette offices. “They want you to play with them.”
Stelmak said animals can cause different dilemmas, depending on the situation.
“If animals are truly abandoned, we try to make it a priority to get them in somehow,” the Four Footed Friends director said. “Often, though, that involves police, landlords, humane officers or others because we cannot just go onto property to pick up an abandoned animal.”
If the animal is a stray, Four Footed Friends will try to get them off the street as soon as possible, or enlist the help of the finders to hold the animal while the matter is posted on social media and other means are employed to find the owner.
“Again, we pledge to take the pet in when we have space,” Stelmak said. “For owner-surrenders, sometimes they are (a) priority such as when an owner is deceased or hospitalized and no family/friends can care for the animals.”
In the case of that black cat fostered by a couple in the Kiski Valley, social media produced a woman who thought the black cat might be a family pet. Alas, it wasn’t — the family pet in question was a female cat; the stray the family came to check out turned out to be male.
“When someone abandons an animal, the shelter might get a call from a community member, the state police or the dog warden alerting us to the situation,” Finegan said. “If someone calls, we talk to them about proper ways to take care of the situation.”
At the society’s incohumanesociety.com website, there is advice to would-be rescuers.
One: “Do not immediately intervene!”
The ICHS website says, “if their mother is not present, wait for her return from afar for at least a few hours. If kittens are in danger, relocate them to a safe spot where their mother will be able to find them.
“If mother does not return and the kittens appear to be orphaned, they will now need human intervention from you or your local shelter.”
ICHS stresses, “please make sure to call first to ensure that they are currently able to accept kittens.”
ICHS, at 191 Airport Road, White Township, can be reached at (724) 465-7387.
Four Footed Friends, at 220 Beck Road, White Township, can be reached at (724) 349-1144.
“If mother is present or returns and you are able, provide the mother and kittens with food, water, and dry shelter,” the Humane Society website continues. “Once kittens are able to eat food on their own and have successfully weaned off their mother’s milk they will no longer need their mother and will be ready to find new homes. This is also a good time to create a trapping, spay, and release/rehome plan for the mother as well.”
ICHS said someone unable to provide such care or having further questions about doing so can contact a local animal shelter/rescue ahead of time for assistance or advice, or the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at ASPCA.org.
“Sometimes, people are moving and we have a few weeks so those people get put on the wait list, too,” Stelmak said. “Unfortunately, so many people do call and say they are ‘moving today’ and the animal(s) have to go somewhere. People often threaten that they will just put them out on the street, will shoot them, will put them out in the woods because they cannot take them.”
The Four Footed Friends director said it is a conundrum: Take in strays, and there is no room for surrenders. Take in surrenders, then the strays are out to fend for themselves.
“Sometimes, animals are dropped off at the shelter after hours without our former knowledge,” Stelmak said. “This poses a problem because we aren’t aware the animal is here nor do we have any background about the animal like where it was found, or, in the case of a surrender, if it has medical or behavioral issues. We ask that people call the shelter ahead of time so we can arrange for the animal’s arrival (and) accept it into our shelter family.”
While the focus here has been on stray cats, that’s not the only species that may be in need of a good home.
“In most cases, if a stray animal is located, the police or dog warden will bring it to the shelter or our humane officer will go and rescue it,” Finegan said. “We immediately try to locate its owner — which is a good reason to have your animals microchipped, so when we scan for the microchip we are able to locate the owner’s information.
Stelmak agreed: “If your pet is microchipped, register the chip. If not microchipped, get it chipped and register the number.”
More of her advice: “License your dogs.”
And, “keep dogs and cats up to date on rabies vaccines.” The couple in the Kiski Valley had their foster cat immunized for rabies at the same time they were getting a home pet an annual check-up.
“Once an abandoned or surrendered animal is brought into the shelter, we take care of its immediate needs like giving them a bath, feeding them and walking them,” Finegan said. “Sometimes animals require immediate emergency veterinary care, which we address. In all cases, they are seen by a local vet for a wellness check where they receive the necessary vaccines and shots like a rabies shot and, if needed, they are spayed or neutered.”
Microchipping can be done by a veterinarian for both dogs and cats.
If an abandoned animal has a medical or behavioral problem, it isn’t going to be immediately integrated into a shelter community.
“When an animal joins our shelter family, they are first cared for in a quarantine area for a set amount of time so we can observe them and acclimate them to the shelter,” the Humane Society’s Finegan said. “They are kept separate from the rest of the shelter animal population until it is safe to integrate them and make them available for adoption.”
Both the Indiana County Humane Society and Four Footed Friends — as well as any other animal shelter across western Pennsylvania — will have times when they cannot accept new animals because they do not have enough space.
“Just to give you an idea of the scope of the problem, from January to March this year, we took in 44 stray cats, 40 stray dogs,” said Shelmak at Four Footed Friends. “We took in 26 owner-surrendered cats, 40 owner-surrendered dogs. Unfortunately, the number of adoptions we have quarterly does not often meet or exceed the number of intakes we have.
That is why the shelter is always full.”
Shelmak said the Four Footed Friends staff try to be creative in finding additional places to house animals, crates in the hallways, looking for foster homes, and so forth.
“It is a very large problem in Indiana County and I believe it is a monumental problem in every area of the country,” Shelmak said.
“Overcrowding at a shelter can lead to an unhealthy environment and disease, which is bad for all the animals and staff as well,” Finegan said. “If this situation arises at the Indiana County Humane Society, we suggest other area shelters and rescues for people to call to place the animal they have found. We also maintain a waiting list so when we do have kennel space available, we are able to call and arrange for the animal to come to our shelter.”
More advice from Four Footed Friends:
• Have an ID on your pets. Even a strictly inside cat may find an opportunity to slip out a door or window.
• If your pet is lost, post pictures on social media. There is a Facebook page called Indiana County Lost & Found Pets.
“Post your pet there, and look at posts,” Stelmak said. “Many pets are reunited with their owners in that manner.”
• Call and/or visit any shelter in the surrounding areas of your home. Four Footed Friends staffers have animals that come to them from Armstrong, Westmoreland and Jefferson counties because they were the only shelter able to help with a stray.
“Owners are very shocked to see their pet is so far from home when we contact them,” the Four Footed Friends director said.
• If there are outside/feral cats in your area, work with a spay/neuter group to get them neutered and vaccinated, then continue to provide food, water and shelter for them.
Locally, that also can include Cat Aid Network (cataidnetwork.org) in Blairsville or SNIPP (Spay and Neuter Indiana PA Pets, snippindianapa.org).
However, Stelmak cautions, with regret, “there are just not an unlimited number of barns/farms that are willing to take in more cats.”