The Coral-Graceton Volunteer Fire Company is planning a golf outing this summer to raise money for the fire department and to help establish scholarship in the name of James “Posey” Flowers, a life member of the fire department, a military veteran, a former Citizens’ Ambulance Service EMT and Indiana County Hazmat Team member.
Flowers, 67, lost his battle to a long-standing illness last year, and a golf tournament was held in his honor in August.
The $500 yearly scholarship will be for Indiana County residents pursuing EMT certifications and local first responders pursuing post-secondary education. On Wednesday, the fire department donated $250 each to Citizens’ Ambulance and the Indiana County chapter of Disabled American Veterans from money raised during last year’s event. This year’s outing is scheduled for June 19 at Chestnut Ridge Resort in Blairsville with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.
To register or for more information, call Logan Dellafiora at (724) 422-8152.