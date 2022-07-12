A company founded by two Penns Manor Area High School graduates was honored for the “best overall biometric solution” at the recent fifth annual AI (artificial intelligence) Breakthrough Awards.
BioMech Health, a division of BioMech Holdings LLC of suburban Richmond, Va., provides clinically actionable solutions to improve health, quality of life and performance.
The award recognized BioMech for its use of motion as a functional biomarker to quantify relevant aspects of physical, surgical, pharmaco and cognitive therapies.
“We are very pleased that our AI solutions are having an impact and improving health care,” said BioMech founder Frank A. Fornari, Ph.D, a 1976 graduate, formerly of Clymer. He said the recognition “is a real honor and a testament to our team’s hard work and innovation.”
Coupling advanced sensor technology with powerful artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms and interactive biofeedback, BioMech captures motion data in clinical or real-world settings to deliver precise, accurate and reproducible assessments and treatment modifications that stratify risk and improve care outcomes.
“Functional motion is a powerful measure of health and includes such fundamental aspects as balance, symmetry, range of motion, voluntary motor responses to stimuli and complex movements like gait,” Fornari said.
The AI Breakthrough Awards are run by Tech Breakthrough, a market intelligence and recognition platform that has worked with such companies as Cisco, Intel, Philips, HP, Qualcomm, Spotify, Comcast, AT&T, Microsoft, Quicken and hundreds more to drive business results.
“It is the largest international award for AI,” said Frank’s brother David, BioMech’s senior vice president for operations and a 1980 Penns Manor graduate.
Market intelligence analysts from AI Breakthrough evaluated nearly 3,000 nominations from around the world, reviewing, scoring and analyzing each entry to name the top performers.
David said his brother’s diverse talents extend into other fields, such as golf, where Frank Fornari developed a putter and sensor used at Dick’s Sporting Goods and sold worldwide.