CLYMER — An Indiana area construction firm has been hired to construct a waterside memorial park along Sherman Street on flood-prone land on the banks of Two Lick Creek.
The borough council on Tuesday accepted the low bid of $854,000 from Ray Winters & Sons Construction to create a “town center for honoring our armed services,” as borough leaders have described it.
A date for the start of work wasn’t immediately set, but Clymer officials have said the project could be completed by the end of the year. The plan calls for grading the vacant lots, landscaping the grounds, adding park amenities such as benches and walkways, building a new sidewalk and adding new street lights along Sherman Street.
Council also approved plans for a COVID-19 pandemic safe Halloween in Clymer.
Door-to-door trick-or-treating would be permitted from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 31, and contact between residents and roving costumed youngsters would be kept to a minimum.
Mayor Christina King advised all taking part that residents should be outside on their porches or lawns to hand out candy; door-knocking at other homes won’t be permitted.
Although the traditional Halloween parade won’t be held this year due to the pandemic, King said, a “trunk-or-treat” program would be held at the fire station parking lot, where residents could park and hand out treats to kids from their vehicles.
Those planning to take part should contact Fire Chief John Gromley at (724) 464-3667 or Assistant Chief Haley Mumau at (724) 549-2524 in advance, if possible, the mayor said.
Trunk-or-treat setup is scheduled for noon to 1:30 p.m. Children under age 12 should be accompanied by an adult.
“We didn’t want to take trick-or-treating away from the kids, but we do have a number of residents who are concerned about the virus, so this is what we’ve come up with,” King said.
“Residents who do not feel comfortable handing out candy, please do not feel obligated to do so. Trick-or-treaters, parents and residents are asked to follow the current guidelines — wear masks and observe social distancing. Please stay in your family group, and distance your family from other families.”
The mayor asked trick-or-treaters to cross streets only at crosswalks.
In other business, Clymer council:
• Awarded a contract for municipal trash collection to Waste Management Inc., the current garbage collection service. The new contract will run five years.
• Voted to apply for grand money through U.S. Department of Agriculture for new police cruisers.
• Advised area residents that borough workers are cleaning storm drains, making other public works repairs and replacing street signs this month.
Fire company representatives thanked Councilman Jeff Gromley for authoring a successful application for a grant to aid the Clymer, Homer City and Commodore fire departments. The fire department also asked area residents to visit the company’s Facebook page to learn about ongoing fundraising activities including a gun raffle.
The Clymer Volunteer Fire Department will sponsor a “spooky color run” on Oct. 31 on the local walking trail, and hold a fire protection and safety program for children from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the fire station.