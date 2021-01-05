Baby girl Paisley was the first baby born this year at Indiana Regional Medical Center at 3:36 p.m. on Jan. 3. She was delivered by Dr. Sandor Mecs of the IRMC obstetrics and gynecology team. Paisley weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and is 19.5 inches long. Paisley and her mother, Megan, received a gift from the obstetrics unit at IRMC, as well as gifts from IUP Athletics and the Jimmy Stewart Museum.
Latest News
- Preliminary hearing in fatal crash postponed
- DEAR ABBY: Parents clash over who should discipline children
- Lottery
- Today in History
- Displaced Sharks look for fast start to season
- A final EPA rollback under Trump curbs use of health studies
- Trump administration scales back wild bird protections
- Cleveland rocked: Browns lose coach to virus for Steelers
Most Popular
Articles
- Police cite Crouse’s Café for violating mandate
- Area man on 'Five Most Wanted' sentenced to jail on drug charges
- Martin reflects on three decades presiding from the bench
- Coffee expert helps on show
- NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
- Coronavirus deaths soar locally in December
- Layoffs at IUP tops biggest stories of the year
- Creekside couple welcome first local baby of new year
- Restaurants sanctioned for allowing indoor dining
- M. Keith Dolan
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Community Calendar
things to do
-
Jan 5
-
Jan 5
-
Jan 5
-
Jan 5
-
Jan 6
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.