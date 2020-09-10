The Elderton Ministerial Association is hosting a service to honor first responders from Indiana and Armstrong counties at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The service, which is open to the public, will be held at the Smith Complex outside Elderton, 2340 Smith Road, Shelocta.
The featured speaker will be Louis Weiers, director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Western Pennsylvania’s Firearms and Violent Crimes Division.
He was one of the first people to respond to the Pentagon after the building was hit by one of the jets during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
The idea for the event was borne from concern over recent increased hostility toward law enforcement and other first responders, said Keith Simmons, pastor of the Plumcreek Church of the Brethren, who represents the Elderton Ministerial Association, which includes a number of denominations.
Light refreshments will be available, as well as a time of fellowship, Simmons said.
Face masks and social distancing are encouraged.