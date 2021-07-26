AKRON, Ohio — FirstEnergy Corp., parent company of Penelec and West Penn Power in west-central Pennsylvania, said it has entered into an agreement with the United States Attorney’s office for the Southern District of Ohio to resolve a previously disclosed investigation — and to pay a penalty of $230 million and agree to the government’s filing of a single charge of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud.
In a statement issued Thursday, the Cincinnati-based U.S. Attorney’s office said the charge and agreement stem from its ongoing public corruption prosecutions. It said Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. admitted in court papers filed Thursday that it conspired with public officials and other individuals and entities to pay millions of dollars to public officials in exchange for specific official action for FirstEnergy Corp.’s benefit.
In a news release issued Thursday, Donald T. Misheff, nonexecutive chairman of FirstEnergy’s board of directors, said the board “moved swiftly and decisively to investigate this matter and, along with the management team, has cooperated and will continue to fully cooperate with the U.S. Attorney’s Office that is investigating the matter.”
The U.S. Attorney’s office said FirstEnergy acknowledged that it used 501©(4) entities, including one it controlled, to further the scheme because it allowed certain FirstEnergy executives and co-conspirators to conceal from the public the nature, source and control of payments.
As reported last fall, it was an investigation into legislation passed in Ohio in 2019. According to cleveland.com, a Cleveland news website, House Bill 6, signed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, would send more than $1 billion to two Ohio nuclear plants owned by a former FirstEnergy subsidiary.
According to cleveland.com, prosecutors alleged that FirstEnergy and its affiliates gave $61 million in bribes to a former speaker of the Ohio House, Larry Householder. Prosecutors said it was money used to help Householder get his speakership and pressure other lawmakers in Columbus to pass House Bill 6 and defend it against a repeal effort.
Cincinnati federal prosecutors said FirstEnergy Corp. further acknowledged that it paid $4.3 million to a second public official. In return, the individual acted in their official capacity to further First Energy Corp.’s interests related to passage of nuclear legislation and other company priorities.
At that time, a shake-up was announced at the top of FirstEnergy, holding company for Penelec, West Penn Power and other electric utilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and several other Mid-Atlantic and Midwestern states.
Three top executives were fired by FirstEnergy, including Chief Executive Officer Charles E. Jones and two senior vice presidents, Dennis Chack in product development, marketing and branding, and Mike Dowling in external affairs.
In a FirstEnergy news release in October, it was reported that an independent review committee of the utility holding company’s board of directors determined that these executives violated certain FirstEnergy policies and its code of conduct, in the course of that committee’s internal review related to government investigations.
FirstEnergy said the conspiracy charge will be dismissed, provided that it abides by all terms of the agreement. The payment of the $230 million fine will have to be made within 60 days, and is to be split equally between the U.S. Treasury and the Ohio Development Service Agency for the benefit of Ohio utility customers.
The U.S. Attorney’s office in Cincinnati said FirstEnergy has cooperated substantially with the government, and according to the deferred prosecution agreement, the company must continue to cooperate fully with the United States in all matters related to the company’s conduct described in the agreement and other conduct under investigation by the government, among other obligations.
“This resolution and the actions we have agreed to implement build on the substantial steps we have taken over the past several months to strengthen our leadership team, ensure we have a best-in-class compliance program, and significantly modify our approach to political engagement as we work to regain the trust of our stakeholders,” Misheff said. “We thank the office of the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio for its professionalism and engagement with FirstEnergy throughout this process.”
As for that $230 million fine’s impact on FirstEnergy’s books, the company said it expects to record a charge in this amount for the second quarter this year, and that the fine will not be recovered in rates or charged to customers.