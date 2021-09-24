Two Afghani refugee families may soon be coming to Indiana.
At a meeting Wednesday afternoon at Lemoona House, the Refugee Working Group of Indiana discussed issues surrounding the arrival of a married couple and a family of three women, scheduled to arrive in two to three weeks from Fort Bliss, Texas.
The married couple speaks English and is here on special immigrant visas, while the three women speak only Farsi and are regarded as parolees, a status granted for those under threat.
The refugee families are among thousands of Afghans taken to the Texas military compound after the fall of Kabul.
According to a recent report in El Paso Matters, a member-supported nonpartisan media organization in the El Paso and Paso del Norte region of Texas, more than 80 flights with Afghan nationals have arrived there since last month, flown on a combination of C-17s, C-130s and commercial 747 planes.
RWG member Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor said the group is now eligible for refugee resettlement and will get help from a ministry based in Erie.
“The range has been extended to 100 miles from 15 miles for Afghan refugees,” according to the minutes of Wednesday’s meeting. “Therefore Catholic Charities will be able to cover the travel expenses.”
Taylor said processing will take place in the Fort Bliss resettlement center, prior to their being released.
“The two families will be processed, assigned Social Security numbers and (put) on track to come here, once the Fort Bliss center processes them,” Taylor said.
Efforts are on to find the refugees housing. RWG member Bonnie Adair has been in touch with a real estate agent, according to the minutes.
“Someone from the group will have to co-sign for them,” the minutes went on. Adair has been working with Oak Grove Rental group.
Taylor said a contact will continue with Catholic Charities in Erie, while she tries to get someone in either Jewish Faith and Community Services or the Greensburg Diocesan Catholic Charities office
It is the latest task for RWG, whose stated mission is to provide education about refugee resettlement, advocate for displaced populations and create safe spaces in the Indiana community.
It began in October 2015 with Taylor and Jack Hanna. Other founding members, according to the Facebook page, are Faye Bradwick, Don Lancaster, Hilario Molina, Clara Roberts, Susan Dawkins, Amanda Poole, Rachel Sternfeld, Adair, Beth Marshall and Barbara Hafer.
It has since grown to include nearly 20 Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Indiana community members.
Back in Indiana, RWG also is working to settle two more Burmese families who have arrived in Indiana. One has a 5-year-old boy, the other boys ages 5 and 7.
According to the mission statement on RWG’s Facebook page, RWG’s efforts include providing information to the Indiana County and Indiana University of Pennsylvania communities about refugees coming to the United States and Pittsburgh metro area.
Its advocacy includes promoting protection, rights and durable solutions for refugees and other populations who are displaced and at risk, and building safe spaces, resettlement opportunities and welcoming efforts in the Indiana area.
More details about RWG can be found on the group’s Facebook page, or at https://rwgindianapa.wix site.com/home.