Projects covering four municipalities in Indiana County and a fifth in Armstrong County are getting $273,859 for middle-mile and last-mile high-speed broadband infrastructure as part of a package of $10 million for 19 projects across the commonwealth, Gov. Tom Wolf and area lawmakers announced Tuesday.
“Getting the fiber optic cable run to unserved areas in Armstrong and Indiana counties will go a long way toward addressing what continues to be a digital divide for the residents of rural regions,” said Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, about grants awarded to Windstream Services LLC for Smicksburg Borough and Armstrong, Plumcreek, Washington and West Mahoning townships.
“Nearly one million Pennsylvanians lack access to broadband internet connectivity — and we are working to change that,” Wolf said of the funding approved for communities in 13 counties by the Commonwealth Financing Authority. Funding through CFA’s Unserved High-Speed Broadband Funding Program can be used for acquisition, construction, equipment and site preparation costs. Wolf said support for this type of infrastructure will enhance economic development, education, health care and emergency services across Pennsylvania. In Pittman’s 41st Senatorial District, Windstream Services LLC of Little Rock, Ark., received all three Unserved High-speed Broadband Funding grants, with the largest being $204,134 to install 21 miles of fiber optic cable for as many as 189 residential and three business properties in Smicksburg and West Mahoning Township.
An unserved area is defined as a designated geographic area in which households or businesses do not have access to downstream speeds of at least 25 megabits (Mbps) per second and upstream speeds of at least three megabits per second. The new infrastructure in all five municipalities will provide broadband speeds of at least 50 Mbps download and 50 Mbps upload with maximum speeds of one Gigabits per second (Gbps), or 1,000 Mbps, for both download and upload. That CFA grant to Smicksburg and West Mahoning Township is part of a total project costing $776,210, with $194,052 committed by Windstream and $378,024 secured from the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, an effort to bridge the digital divide in the same way that member-owned cooperatives delivered electricity to rural America in the first half of the 20th Century.
“Once again, broadband infrastructure has proven to be every bit as critical to our rural communities and our regional economy as our utilities and transportation infrastructure,” said Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, whose 66th Legislative District includes Smicksburg and West Mahoning.
“Students need it to learn, the agriculture community uses it to support their livelihood and help put food on our tables, and emergency responders require it to connect with medical colleagues in sometimes life-saving situations,” said Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, whose 62nd District includes Armstrong and Washington townships.
Windstream received a $36,840 grant to install 7.2 miles of fiber optic cable to serve as many as 89 residential and three business properties in unserved areas in those townships. That’s part of a total project cost of $195,768, with $48,942 committed by Windstream and $109,986 secured from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.
Across the county line, a $32,885 grant was awarded to Windstream to install roughly 6.67 miles of fiber optic cable to serve as many as 90 residential and two business properties in unserved areas in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County.
“Increasing accessibility and affordability to higher broadband speeds in this portion of the 63rd District in Armstrong County will lead to enhanced and increased economic activity,” said House Majority Whip Donna Oberlander, R-Clarion. For Plumcreek Township, the total project cost is $186,290, with $46,573 committed by Windstream and $106,832 secured from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.
Other CFA broadband grants announced by Gov. Wolf included $449,103 to In The Stix Broadband LLC to construct wired infrastructure for unserved areas in Allegheny Township, Cambria County.
Grants also were announced for municipalities in Bradford, Centre, Erie, Franklin, Fulton, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Schuylkill and Wayne counties.