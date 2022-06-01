One week after it was approved by the Indiana Area School District’s board of directors, IASD and its teachers’ union, the Indiana Area Education Association, have released details of a new five-year collective bargaining agreement that both sides call a compromise settlement.
In a joint statement emailed Tuesday to The Indiana Gazette, the two sides said the contract represents a positive investment in students and staff in a rapidly changing educational environment. The agreement, which takes effect on July 1, covers 218 teachers.
They said the average salary increase is 2.3 percent per year, or an average of $457,000 in additional salaries.
The statement was delayed last week at the request of the administration.
In that statement, the two sides said the pact includes modifications to the salary schedule, which will create significant savings over the next decade, while other changes to language concerning the district’s online education platform will further reduce costs.
Also, in an apparent answer to the concerns of dissenting board members, the two sides said the contract will save taxpayers more than $200,000 due to changes that include additional salary steps for most new hires.
They said this agreement “allows us to maintain the high quality of education IASD is known for as well as being in alignment with the (school) board’s desire to be fiscally responsible in these turbulent times,” a desire apparently reflected in the tentative decision to again hold the line on real estate taxes in the 2022-23 budget.
The tentative budget has expenditures exceeding revenues by $3,134,214, but the board believes the district’s fund balance can cover the gap in what is proposed to be a $61,195,340 spending plan.
Final action on that budget is expected when the board meets on June 13.
A special board meeting also is planned Monday night at 7 p.m., at which a new member could be chosen to finish the term of School Director Tamara Leeper. Résumés and letters of interest from would-be directors need be submitted to the district office by the end of business Friday.
School directors Cinda Brode and Terry Kerr voted no on the contract, after a lengthy discussion among members at the May 23 meeting.
“Even with a pay freeze,” Kerr said, the contract would be “significantly above other Indiana County school districts,” as well as such nearby districts as Freeport Area, Kiski Area, Knoch and Franklin Regional.
The administration and union countered that salary increases included in the settlement are some of the lowest pay raises in the entire commonwealth and the lowest in Indiana County on a percentage basis.
Kerr said the district is facing other challenges, such as a $10 million bond issue to help cover the planned overhaul of Eisenhower Elementary School.
He thought the district might have to borrow even more to cover other building costs in the years ahead.
Voting yes were Board President Walter Schroth, Board Vice President Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro, and directors Tamie Blank, Thomas Harley, Dr. Sue Rieg and Dr. Jim Shaffer.
“There are things I hate in this contract,” Harley said, before saying he’d support it.
The union and administration also said there also would be significant changes to contractual language regarding computer-mediated instruction that resulted in a reduction of nearly 25 percent in costs.
The union and school district said the additional salary steps from Instructional I certification to Instructional II have the potential of saving the district upwards of $80,000 over the course of each newly hired teacher’s career.
According to the joint statement, both the district administration and the IAEA indicated general satisfaction with the new contract, recognizing, with many challenges facing public schools, the energy and resources can be directed toward what is best for students and the needs of the school district.
IASD and IAEA said these changes “are incredibly important and timely as the Commonwealth has seen over a 50 percent drop in teacher certifications over the past decade, and it is becoming ever more difficult to recruit and retain quality teachers.”
The teachers union said it believes this settlement “represents a fair compromise agreement that will assist in maintaining the economic viability of the district.” IAEA continued, “We are pleased that labor peace is ensured for the next five years and the district and the association can continue in a joint effort to focus on the educational priorities of the Indiana (Area) School District and its students.”
For its part, the district administration said it is “pleased that progress has been made on issues that will benefit students and families. The stability provided by this agreement will enable the district to continue its efforts in cooperation with the professional staff to improve the educational experience and outcomes for students.”
The two sides concluded, “We are pleased that we can work together to keep our schools open and ready to serve the greater community.”