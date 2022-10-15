Flu season has begun, with fewer than five cases reported in the first week of the 2022-23 monitoring of flu cases in Indiana County.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health said seasonal influenza activity is low in the Keystone State — with 414 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases to date in 41 of the 67 counties — and the United States as a whole.
Influenza Type A, which can come for instance from wild birds, is dominant statewide.
However, in Indiana County all cases confirmed so far are Type B, which almost always comes from another human being.
However, state health officials said, it is higher than the same time of the year during the past five flu seasons.
As is normally reported, case counts are announced represent only a fraction of the actual burden of illness due to influenza occurring in the commonwealth at any given time.
State health officials said this is because most people with influenza do not go to the doctor or are not tested or reported.
They said influenza spread and severity varies widely each season.