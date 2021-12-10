State officials said Thursday that $11.4 million in American Rescue Plan funds will be handed out for cold storage infrastructure at food banks serving every county in Pennsylvania, including two food banks serving Indiana County.
The Indiana County Community Action Program will get $265,000, while the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, serving Indiana and 10 other Pittsburgh-area counties, will get $1,241,740.
“This investment will result in a better, stronger, more resilient food system, which translates to a better, stronger, more resilient commonwealth,” first lady Frances Wolf said at a presentation at a food bank in Berks County. Other recipients covering nearby areas include the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank (serving Clearfield and 25 other counties) getting $2,585,000; Food for Families in Cambria County getting $279,000; Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania (serving Clearfield, Jefferson and nine other counties) getting $748,675; and Westmoreland County Food Bank getting $80,000. State officials said the ARP-funded COVID-19 Food Bank Cold Storage Infrastructure Program will allow Pennsylvania food banks to purchase, expand, or upgrade cold storage facilities to ensure that they can deliver fresh food to struggling families.