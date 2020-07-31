To whom it may concern —
FESTIVAL FOOD
The Indiana Mall has announced several more food trucks scheduled to be set up at the mall in the coming weeks, offering people the opportunity to enjoy their favorites in the absence of fairs and festivals this summer.
The Kona Ice truck will be set up from 3 to 5 p.m. today, accepting cash and credit cards for purchases of shaved ice treats.
Plumville Apple Dumpling and Cobbler will be on hand through 7 p.m. today, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, taking cash payments only and offering dumplings and ice cream, as well as peach and blackberry cobbler. They will return to the mall Aug. 28, 29 and 30 as well.
The Original Pie Shoppe, with a variety of baked goods and pizza, will be at the mall from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department will sell burgers, hot dogs, fries and hot sausage from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 8 and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 9.
Steel City Chimneys, which makes chimney cakes, will be open noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 8 as well.
The PA BBQ Pig Rig is the vendor for Aug. 14 and 15, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and will be joined by Simply the Best Kettle Corn from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 15.
Stromboli Land will be there from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 17 to 22, as well as Sept. 8 to 12.
Denny & Pearl’s Pizza and Stromboli will return from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 2 to 6, amended from a previous schedule.
Seivers Three Rivers Concessions is set to offer burgers, hot dogs, corn dogs, fries, Philly steak sandwiches, chicken tenders and more from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 14 to 18.
Coy’s Concessions, with their locally famous hot sausage sandwiches, burgers and hot dogs, will be there from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 21 to 26 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 27.
In October, J&J Cluckin Sammiches will be there from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8 to 10 and 15 to 17.
AND OVER in Homer City, the fire department is offering another Food Truck Friday today, from 4 to 8 p.m., or until vendors are sold out.
Vendors will be The Original Pie Shoppe, Kaczor Ravioli Company, Simply the Best Kettle Corn, McFeely’s Arctic Ice, The Coop, Pa BBQ & Bona’s Pizza.
The Firehouse Creamery will be serving up ice cream from 6 to 9 p.m.
TALES OF YOUTH
Nicktown native Gerry Stanek grew up in an area once called Coal Country, the bituminous coal mining region covering parts of Cambria, Clearfield and Indiana counties. Today he teaches writing at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, N.C., but hasn’t forgotten his roots.
“Loud and Sure of Myself,” his second book, will be published Aug. 29 by Bituminous Press in Greensboro. It is described as humorous and heartfelt, taking a rambling and luminous childhood journey through the 1970s.
Stanek tells of youthful adventures set in Catholic schools, at little league games, and inside a unique local radio station, now-defunct WNCC-950, that helped to define a culture.
It follows his 2019 collection of short stories, “They Came Here Looking for Light: The Plattsville Stories.”
Stanek attended Northern Cambria High School, and was a disc jockey in the early 1980s at WNCC and several stations in the Altoona market. He was a touring musician for a decade and drove a truck for Pepsico in Altoona.
His break into writing was the publishing of feature articles for Johnstown Magazine. Stanek lives with his three daughters in Greensboro, but his mother, Vicky, lives in Altoona and most of his extended family reside in Cambria and Blair counties.
“Loud and Sure of Myself” is available online from Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com.
PICKUP PICNIC
Shelocta Presbyterian Church will offer a special Pickup Picnic from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 19.
Reservations are required by Aug. 14.
The free meal includes a hamburger and hot dog, pasta salad, chips, drink and dessert.
To reserve a meal, email sheloctapres@gmail.com or call the church at (724) 354-2352.
SUMMER SALES
Smicksburg United Methodist Church will host its annual yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Hoagies and pop will also be available.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
The shops in Smicksburg will celebrate Peachy Saturday this weekend, beginning at 10 a.m. and offering a variety of peach products, including fresh Chambersburg peaches, pie, cobblers, jams, jellies, dips and more.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices in the Indiana area this morning hovered around $2.49, compared with $2.40 statewide and $2.20 nationwide (pennsylvaniagasprices.com). … With much of nature’s bounty bursting forth these days, Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, was reminded of the words of actress Audrey Hepburn: “To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.