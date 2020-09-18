BLACK LICK — A displaced youth football program has found a new home in a Burrell Township park. Team leaders and township officials are looking to make it a permanent arrangement.
Parking almost came at a premium Wednesday evening as the township board of supervisors convened for its monthly business meeting. At the park next to the township office along Park Boulevard, youngsters clad in black and orange ran passing routes and hit the pads on a blocking sled. The road was crowded with parents watching the Blairsville Boilermakers teams running their drills, and vehicles that lined the road past the field to the township parking lot.
Until this year, the team had played at Blairsville Senior High School’s Ernie Widmar Field. The Boilermakers Football Association, a three-level program for first- through sixth-graders, were left out when the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District — like hundreds of others across the state — locked down their facilities under state directives due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Members of the team’s board thanked the supervisors for opening the park for the kids’ practices and weekend game schedule.
Board representatives Katie Chapla, Melissa Forni and Maria Houser told the supervisors that the organizers measured and painted lines on the field and have a scoreboard on order for installation in the next two weeks.
Chapla, treasurer of the organization, said the team wants to outfit the field to be a permanent home but asked the supervisors for a commitment — ongoing assurance that the field wouldn’t be taken over for other sports or programs.
“Our intention would be to make that our home field … instead of relying on the school district and abiding by their rules,” Chapla said. “Sometimes it’s difficult for us. If they have a game there, our team gets bumped. … We like the idea of having a field where we control when we have practice, when we have games, how we come and go, and where we can make some improvements.”
Their vision is to bring in sideline benches for coaches and players, bleachers for the fans and a public-address system to reach everyone.
The Boilermakers found a receptive board. The supervisors approved John Shields’ recommendation to “meet and come up with an agreement,” including parks board representatives, for use of the field.
“We kind of want a commitment from the township that if we invest in the property … that we won’t be kicked out in a couple of years and replaced with something else,” Chapla said.
Acknowledging that the supervisors represent the will of the township residents every six years, Chapla asked for enduring township support.
“We just don’t want in a few years for someone to say they are allowing baseball/softball/soccer, etc., to take over the space that we’ve invested time and money into,” Chapla told the Gazette in a message. “There is plenty of space to share; we would just be looking to keep the playing field area as a football field.”
The three-level program — flag football for first- and second-graders, a “junior varsity” team of third- and fourth-graders and a “varsity” squad of fifth- and sixth-graders — is one of 13 programs that compete in the Tri-County Football Association.
This year, Chapla said, the Blairsville team welcomed players from the United and Laurel Valley districts’ programs, who also lost their facilities. Last year Blairsville had 65 players; this year, the Boilermakers program has 44, without the flag football level, canceled due to COVID-19.
Beyond practicing and playing games on the field, Chapla said, the group eventually wants to work with the township parks department for use of the pavilion and kitchen for a concession stand, as a fundraising vehicle, within pandemic restrictions.
“We talked to the parks board two or three weeks ago and we wanted to get their buy-in too, to make sure they were OK with us using the park, and what we need to do in the future to be approved for use of the pavilion,” Chapla told the supervisors. “If there is a fee that we need to pay to rent it for a game day, we are willing to pay it.”
This year, the Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company sold snacks during the season-opening game this past weekend.
Chapla, Forni and House are moms of past and current players in the football program.
The plan for buying benches and bleachers includes an appeal to area business and other ongoing fundraising activities.
Typically, the league schedules games on Saturdays from the final week of August through mid-October. This year, games are “all over the place,” Chapla said, “because they were trying to throw a schedule together, some games on Saturdays and some on Sundays.”
Supervisors and team representatives looked at meeting as early as next week to write an agreement.