Indiana County First Assistant District Attorney Gina Force told her supporters late Tuesday night that she is “so excited and ready for this next chapter,” after easily defeating former District Attorney Patrick Dougherty for a seat on the county’s Court of Common Pleas.
“Honestly, I am truly overwhelmed with gratitude today,” Judge-elect Force said Wednesday afternoon. “My family has been so fantastic.”
She called her husband Chris her “rock on good days and bad,” and also touted their son Kash as well as her campaign team, chairman Jonathan Mack, manager Kelly Thomas and treasurer Shelly Palmer.
“We hit the ground running and ran an aggressive campaign,” Force said. “From the bottom of my heart I appreciate everyone who showed up to vote.”
Republicans took both contested county-wide races Tuesday, as First Deputy Register and Recorder Maria Lawer Jack easily turned back businesswoman and Democratic challenger Marlene M. Connelly.
County Coroner Jerry Overman was unopposed on both party tickets for re-election, while county Treasurer Kimberly McCullough was unopposed with the Republican nomination and Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee was unopposed on both party tickets for re-election in District 40-3-02, covering all or parts of Homer City, Shelocta, and Armstrong, Brush Valley, Buffington, Center and White townships.
“I am not a politician and don’t pretend to be,” Force posted on Facebook as her Republican campaign netted more than twice as many Election Day votes as did Democratic nominee Dougherty, 11,812 to 4,593, according to complete but unofficial returns from the county’s Voting & Elections Department.
However, Democratic absentee votes outnumbered Republican absentees by two to one, 2,923 for Dougherty and 1,362 for Force, bringing the final unofficial totals to 13,174 for Force and 7,516 for Dougherty.
She is eager to work on the Court of Common Pleas “to serve all of Indiana County” with President Judge Thomas M. Bianco and Judge Michael T. Clark.
A similar result was seen for the office also fully known as Indiana County Register of Wills, Recorder of Deeds, and Clerk of Orphan’s Court. Jack netted 12,584 votes on Election Day to 3,633 for Connelly, while absentee ballots totaled 2,735 for Connelly and 1,516 for Jack, making the final unofficial totals to 14,100 for Jack and 6,368 for Connelly.
“The election did not turn out the way we had hoped, but I want to take this moment to thank you all for your support and encouragement over the course of my campaign journey,” Dougherty posted on Facebook shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday. “Although I am disappointed with the outcome, I will continue my commitment to public service by helping others to make our community stronger.”
Force said Dougherty reached out to congratulate her.
“I did appreciate the call,” she said. “I wish Pat the best. We worked well together in the past and hope we can get there again in the future.”