Gina Force was sworn in Wednesday as Indiana County’s newest Common Pleas Court judge.
It was a family affair as the now-former county prosecutor was given the oath of office by President Judge Thomas M. Bianco in Courtroom Number 1 on the fourth floor of the Indiana County Court House.
“From the time I was accepted into law school, my dad started calling me ‘Judge,’” Force recalled as she accepted the position for which voters chose her last month.
“He always said he couldn’t wait for me to fill that role someday,” she went on. “Dad, we did it. Thank you for believing in my dream and for teaching me to never back down.”
She also talked of lessons learned from her mother, stepfather, stepmother and grandfather.
Gene Ryen “is inspirational,” she said about her grandfather. “He contracted polio during an earlier pandemic in our country and never, ever let it slow him down.”
She had words of encouragement for relatives on both sides of her family, including her in-laws Dave and Susie Force.
“I feel like this is such a celebration for all of us,” the new judge said. “I am so blown away at your support and I cannot thank you all enough.”
To her husband Chris, she thanked him “for the sacrifices you have made so that I could pursue my dream, for holding down the fort at times, and for holding my hand on some of the darkest days.” She added, “you and (son) Kash are the best things that ever happened to me, and I cannot wait to move through this next chapter with you by my side.”
Friends, relatives, associates from the district attorney’s office, political associates and representatives of Indiana County law enforcement, including Sheriff Robert E. Fyock, were among those who jammed the courtroom decked out with a Pennsylvania coat of arms and the slogan, “no man is above the law, and no man is below it.”
Among those the new judge hailed was her most-recent former boss, District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr., whom she thanked “for your dedication to keeping Indiana County safe,” and her successor as First Assistant District Attorney, Dennis J. Clark.
“I am proud of your promotion,” she told Clark. “I know you will be great, and there is no one better for this role.”
Bianco was there along with the other county judges, Michael T. Clark and Senior Judge William J. Martin. Martin’s role now moves from front-and-center filling in on the bench where he used to be presiding judge, to a background role that will allow him to accept assignments in other counties.
Martin said that included Allegheny, Clearfield, Fayette and Somerset counties.
A reception was scheduled later in the day at the Indiana Country Club.