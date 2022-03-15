Human trafficking is modern-day slavery, according to the lead speaker at a Monday night forum on the subject at Summit Church in White Township.
“It never ceases to amaze me what human beings can do to other human beings,” said Brenda Lutz of Shared Hope International. She described herself as a “volunteer ambassador for hope” who has “worked with teens and youth for over 25 years on a volunteer basis.”
She brought a disturbing story to more than 80 on hand in the Summit Church sanctuary.
“There are more people trapped in slavery now than in the 400 years combined” of African slaves brought to what is now the United States, she said.
Among her statistics: “Stranger danger” only results in about 7 percent of all cases of human trafficking.
“The other 93 percent have a relationship with their trafficker,” Lutz said, be it a family member, a friend, or some other acquaintance, such as a boyfriend who could wind up being a pimp.
And, she said, “there is nothing cool about a pimp,” whom she compared to a slaveowner. Lutz said a pimp can make $150,000 to $200,000 a year, and on average may have four to six girls.
Child sex trafficking is big business, she said. Where Starbucks nets $8.1 billion a year, and professional sports teams $35.5 billion a year, sex trafficking brings in $100 billion, while all human trafficking nets $150 billion a year.
Child sex trafficking, also known as Domestic Minor Sex Trafficking or DMST, involves prostitution and pornography. It also isn’t the only sort of human trafficking. Another, Lutz said, is forced labor, where children might be persuaded to come to the United States with the promise of making money — but winding up paying out more money to their captors than they earn in manufacturing, cleaning, farming, construction, restaurant and domestic jobs.
She said other aspects of human trafficking can include child begging, removal of organs, child soldiers, forced marriages and illegal adoptions.
And while such aspects may be “more prevalent elsewhere,” she told the audience, “Does it happen in America? It absolutely does.”
Indiana Borough Police Department Chief Justin Schawl was involved in organizing Monday’s event, including a question and answer period after the speakers were finished, saying “raising awareness helps us all.”
His department was working in partnership with the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office, and the Citizens Advisory Board of the county’s Children and Youth Services.
Other speakers included a woman identified only as Danielle L., speaking for The Children’s Rescue; Joe Sweeney, founder and CEO of The Asservo Project; and Indiana County Assistant District Attorney Stephen M. Paskowski.
Other public officials in attendance included Indiana County Board of Commissioners Chairman R. Michael Keith, Indiana County Sheriff Robert E. Fyock; and State Police Troop A, Indiana, Community Services Officer Clifford A. Greenfield.
Also in attendance, Schawl noted, was Jefferson County Commissioner Scott North.