Four area professionals are included on the list of the Top 30 Under 30 published recently by Pennsylvania Business Central magazine. They are:
Lindsey Jones
Jones is a 2014 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in sociology.
After graduation, she became a family resource specialist with JusticeWorks YouthCare in Indiana County. After three months, she transitioned to become an independent living specialist in the same company. During this transition, she found her passion was to work with older youths in foster care and her goal was to create a program where those youths felt like they belonged, the magazine said.
Over the past six years, Jones has not only helped numerous youths to obtain their individual goals but also created a community where youths could participate in a wide variety of life skill classes, groups and activities. In 2018, that program won the Older Youth Services Agency of the Year Award. This award reflected the voice of the youths involved and how the program helped them to be successful, according to the magazine.
She currently serves as the Children Advisory Board secretary and is a member of the Independent Living planning committee for the Southwestern Region. Jones now has a team of four staff serving 100-plus youth.
Molly Kathleen Sarver
Sarver is the senior land use planner with the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development.
From a young age, Sarver said she dreamed of making an impact on the world around her by redeveloping central business districts, restoring local ecology and providing new opportunities for residents of disadvantaged neighborhoods.
Sarver, a native of Indiana County, graduated from IUP’s Cook Honors College in 2019 with a Bachelor of Science degree in regional planning. During her time in school, she served for three years as a student worker for Indiana Borough and completed internships with East McKeesport Borough and Indiana County.
In her current position, Sarver works with the Indiana County Sustainable Economic Development Task Force, which promotes economic development, citizen education and workforce development in agriculture, renewable energy, building construction and environmental stewardship. Additionally, she provides planning assistance to various municipalities within Indiana County. Through her work she strives to promote inter-governmental cooperation and citizen participation in the community planning process.
Shawn Steffee
Steffee is the assistant branch manager at S&T Bank’s North Fourth Street branch in Indiana.
He started his career at S&T Bank six years ago as a teller while attending IUP to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in general management. He told the magazine that he enjoys meeting the new challenges that present themselves every day at the bank. He said he looks forward to continuing to gain experience and expand his knowledge.
Steffee said he is proud of the amount of volunteer work he is able to participate in while working at the bank. He has been involved with the Angels’ Wings program that provides children in the area with Christmas presents, and has volunteered at many different food banks throughout Indiana County. He also spends time at local community centers teaching children about banking and is a member of various community organizations.
He lives with his fiancee, Kristen, and their dog, Talon.
Also on the list is Indiana University of Pennsylvania graduate James Gregg, owner of Smithmyer’s Superette in Loretto, Cambria County.
Gregg earned a bachelor’s degree in small business and entrepreneurship. After college he worked for a large corporation for four years, taking on different managerial positions such as marketing manager, fresh foods manager and merchandising manager. He then decided to pursue his dreams and purchase Smithmyer’s.