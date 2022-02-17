Amid what they called “a whirlwind of election uncertainty in the commonwealth,” officials of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania gave their thoughts about election reform to the state Senate State Government Committee.
At a Tuesday hearing on what the committee termed “bipartisan election reform,” Indiana County Commissioner and CCAP Elections Reform Committee Chair Sherene Hess said, “perhaps the better way to frame this conversation is as nonpartisan, rather than bipartisan.”
Hess said counties understand that election administration is not about party affiliation, but making democracy run smoothly.
“Even while debates over election reforms often focus on big picture concepts like voter access or election security, counties know it is the small, often unseen tasks related to day-to-day administration that can have big ramifications on the outcome of elections,” Hess said.
The hearing came on the heels of a recent Commonwealth Court ruling that Act 77 of 2019, the state’s mail-in voting law, was unconstitutional.
As the state appeals court was making its ruling, that changes included in Act 77 should have been included in a constitutional amendment, CCAP was asking for clarification on elements of Act 77, including drop boxes, permanent voter lists and ballot signatures.
Hess and Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller, CCAP president, told the Senate committee that their association identified election integrity and providing funding and resources for elections as legislative priorities.
“The current state of affairs is not sustainable, and continually increasing what counties are asked to do without providing for the funding, staff and time to implement those requirements will only set us up for failure in the future,” Miller told the Senate committee.
The association of county officials also expressed support for extending the pre-canvassing period for mail-in and absentee ballots to allow ample time to prepare ballots for tabulation. That reiterated a past CCAP stand.
“For more than a year now, we offered our recommendations on how the law could run more smoothly and give counties the tools and clarifications they need to properly fulfill their election day responsibilities,” Hess said.
In fact, the CCAP representatives told the Senate committee, their organization has taken a broader and longer view of election reform, dating back to creation of the CCAP Elections Reform Committee as a task force in 2013, then making it a full standing committee within our association in 2021.
Referring to the likelihood that the Commonwealth Court decision will be appealed to state Supreme Court, the Indiana County commissioner said, “even if Act 77 is ultimately overturned, we expect that several of these issues will still remain to be addressed as they pertain to absentee ballots.”
For instance, Hess said, “the law is unclear, or in some cases silent, on how counties should address certain situations, such as what to do with naked ballots and whether voters should be contacted to be permitted to cure defects with their mail-in ballot.”
She said that lack of clarity was the basis for many of the lawsuits that were filed at the state and federal level after the 2020 primary election.
“Changing court decisions, in addition to the statutory language or lack thereof, led to a situation where counties struggled to implement the law on a consistent basis,” Hess testified.
“The fatal flaws under which a mail-in ballot is not to be counted must be clearly identified, such as whether a mail-in ballot should be counted if a signature or date is missing from the voter’s declaration, or what a county should do with mail-in ballots that contain writing on the privacy envelope.”
The Indiana County commissioner also said counties need a clear rule in the law on when or if curing of flaws may happen, and whether or not a county is required to contact a voter to cure their ballot and when.
“The process regarding the permanent mail-in voter list – which is different from the permanently disabled absentee list – has created frustrations for both the voter and the county,” Hess said.
“Voters who request to be on the permanent mail-in list will have a ballot application mailed to them by the first Monday of February each year which, if completed and returned, entitles them to receive ballots in the mail for all elections taking place during the remainder of that calendar year.”