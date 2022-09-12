Word started to spread Saturday morning that Frank Cignetti had passed away.
It started with his immediate family and began to spread through social media, phone calls, texts and emails. It didn’t take long to grow into a national story being covered by ABC, ESPN and many other outlets. And as Saturday wore on, it became clear why the story was growing so fast and so large.
“When you think about how many players and coaches and families he touched, it’s unbelievable,” said IUP head football coach Paul Tortorella after his team’s emotional 38-35 win at East Stroudsburg. “It really is unbelievable. I can honestly say, in my 27 years here, that I don’t know anyone that didn’t love him.”
Cignetti — the patriarch of IUP football who also served as athletics director, elevated the school’s sports teams to national prominence in the 1980s and ’90s; the revered coaching mentor who served as a shining role model of integrity and compassion for his players and staff; the husband, father and grandfather who put family over football but believed football should be about family; the humble friend who made time for people of all walks of life; and the Christian who never forgot his spiritual backbone — died Saturday morning in the Pittsburgh suburbs after an extended illness.
He was 84.
“I guarantee in the last 24 hours there have been a million stories told about him,” IUP offensive line coach Mike Campolo, who played for Cignetti from 1992 to 1995 and then coached for him from 2002 to 2005, said on Sunday. “I’ve never heard a complaint about the man. He made his mark on the world. I’d say he’s had a real positive impact on peoples’ lives.”
That impact was prevalent anywhere sports fans turned on Saturday. Tributes were paid during the Pitt-Tennessee game, as Frank Cignetti Jr. coached the Panthers’ offense with a mournful heart just hours after his father’s passing. News outlets from all over the country began pushing out stories of the life and career of the man who won 199 games in 24 seasons as a head coach and was inducted into the National College Football Hall of Fame in 2013, eight years after he retired from IUP.
Social media was like a wildfire of emotional tributes, with many people sending their condolences and sharing stories about the man everyone knew as “Big Guy.”
“Thanks, Coach Cignetti, for being a great mentor and friend over the years,” IUP men’s basketball coach Joe Lombardi posted on Twitter. “We met 38 years ago when I was at IUP and he was the AD. You had so much pride in IUP and were always an inspiration to me to make your alma mater proud. God brought ‘a good and faithful servant’ home.”
Former IUP tight end Mark Gartner, who chose to join the U.S. Army out of high school rather than play college football, told the story of trying to play football again after his military career ended. He contacted the IUP football office after having been recruited in high school, but was unsure if Cignetti would still be interested in him.
“I explained where I was and what happened to me,” Gartner wrote. “I got a call back saying that Coach said ‘Thank you for your service’ and ‘No need to walk on, you’re on the team.’ That simple act is the embodiment of who Coach Cignetti was.”
“I owe this man everything!” tweeted Brandon Hunt, the director of scouting for the Philadelphia Eagles, who played for Cignetti at IUP from 2000 to 2003. “If it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t be where I am … or where I’m headed to this day. The man, the father, the believer, the executive. Prayers for the greatest who ever did it.”
Tributes like this show a lot about the impact Cignetti had in his time as IUP athletics director (1982-98) and football coach (1986-2005), as well as the many years he spent as a Division I football coach after he graduated from IUP in 1960.
They ranged from his commitment to a first-class experience for student-athletes, to his devotion to his family, to his knowledge of football and to his always-positive outlook, no matter what life threw at him.
“He would always say, ‘The sun will come up tomorrow, I guarantee it,’” said IUP defensive coordinator Jim Smith, who played for Cignetti from 1994 to 1996 and coached for him from 2002 to 2005. “Now, I use that with my family. I use that with my players. We’re all going to face tough times, but it’s about how you respond. He was a survivor. He went through some tough times, but he always said that was part of life. You have to be a fighter, and he definitely was.”
When he was the head coach at West Virginia in the late 1970s, Cignetti was diagnosed with a rare form of stomach cancer. Things became so dire that Cignetti, then 42, was twice given Last Rites, but he pulled through and beat the disease. He spoke often about the ordeal and never took a day for granted because of it.
“He was a man of faith and he always believed there was a plan,” Smith said. “He was very confident in that. That really taught me a lot about life.”
Cignetti was also memorialized Saturday for his football acumen. He spent most of his career working with the offense, but longtime IUP broadcaster Jack Benedict, who has called football and basketball games at IUP since 1969, said there wasn’t an aspect of the game Cignetti wasn’t an expert in.
“He just knew the whole game,” Benedict said. “He could coach any position. But he knew the key to being a good coach is having good assistants. If you look around and see how many coaches of his are out there working, you see what kind of impact he had.”
Campolo, who has turned out countless All-America linemen in his IUP tenure, said much of that credit should go to Cignetti.
“I’ve been coaching 25, 26 years now,” he said. “Big Guy is my No. 1 mentor in this profession. Anything I know, if I know anything, starts with him. I tell the young guys I coach with that they should have coached for Big Guy, and I know everybody who ever worked for him said the same thing.”
Indeed they do.
“Big Guy was ahead of his time in terms of player and staff development, practice plan … and the “process,” tweeted Carmen Felus, who was Cignetti’s offensive coordinator from 2000 to 2005 and is now an assistant at West Alabama. “Every day at IUP was a coaching clinic. He provided a learning environment and he taught life lessons.”
Tortorella, who came to IUP as an assistant to Cignetti in 1995, said it became difficult to stay focused on preparations for the game Saturday because former IUP players and coaches kept calling and texting him with tributes. One in particular, from Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, got to Tortorella so much that he turned off his phone because the grief was starting to take hold.
“He said, ‘Tort, I met him twice, but I felt like I knew him well because of all the stories you and (Campolo) used to tell about him.’ I think that says so much about him. Nick only met him twice, but Big Guy made an impact.”
By the time Saturday night’s game ended, it was clear Cignetti, who never actually coached any of the players on the field, made such an indelible mark on the football program and IUP itself that those who knew him were certain that his death will never overshadow his life.
“We still get people who come to IUP because of Big Guy,” Campolo said. “IUP is what it is because of Big Guy. The players on our team, in a roundabout way, are there because of him. He created the best athletic, academic and social environment there is. The history of our program is Big Guy, and if it wasn’t for him, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”
That’s quite a tribute to a man who just saw himself as someone who could make a positive impact, so he did.
“I’m thankful that I had an opportunity to be coached by Frank Cignetti,” Smith said, “to work for him and to spend a lot of like time with him. He is such a great man. It’s a sad day. But I don’t want to dwell on that. I’m a lucky person to have had him in my life, you know?”