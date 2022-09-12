frank cignetti

Frank Cignetti, the patriarch of IUP football who also served as athletics director, elevated the school’s sports teams to national prominence in the 1980s and ’90s, died Saturday. He was 84.

 IUP photo

Word started to spread Saturday morning that Frank Cignetti had passed away.

It started with his immediate family and began to spread through social media, phone calls, texts and emails. It didn’t take long to grow into a national story being covered by ABC, ESPN and many other outlets. And as Saturday wore on, it became clear why the story was growing so fast and so large.