KENWOOD — Per Gov. Tom Wolf’s recent announcement, funding is being made available for free breakfast for all Pennsylvania school children effective Oct. 1, Superintendent Daren K. Johnston told the Penns Manor Area School District’s board of directors Wednesday night.
Johnston stressed that the funding was being made available only for free breakfast, for all students in the elementary and high schools.
His comments came at the start of a busy board meeting, including multiple personnel and business matters, some under the shadow of a now-expired collective bargaining agreement with the Penns Manor Education Association.
That contract with the district’s teachers’ union expired on July 31.
Johnston said negotiations continue with the PMEA, with the next session scheduled for Wednesday (Sept. 21).
Per that expired agreement:
• Angela Brody was hired as Elementary School Social Studies Curriculum Leader and Connie Messina was hired as Elementary School Science Curriculum Leader, each at a salary of $1,503.98.
• Anthony Frontino was hired as an English Language Arts teacher at Instructional 1, Step 3, of the pay scale, or an annual $44,509 salary pro-rated for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year.
• An intermittent leave of absence was granted to an unnamed employee under the Family Medical Leave Act.
Also, a memorandum of understanding was approved with the Penns Manor Education Support Staff Professionals, to resolve a grievance regarding the filling of a instructional assistant vacancy.
Tina Busovicki was hired as a long-term substitute special education teacher while the district looks to permanently fill that position, at a daily compensated rate of $135.
Approved as day-to-day substitutes were teachers Jennifer Nealen and Ken Riley and support staffers Louette Bassaro and Lucille Shilling.
Pending receipts of guest teacher certifications from ARIN Intermediate Unit 28, Abby Chilenski, Lauren Dunn, Whitney Lowe, Patrick Shipley, Kaylee Schall and Cathering Fackler were named as guest teachers for 2022-23.
The board also approved an agreement with ARIN IU 28 for social worker services for the coming year, at a cost not to exceed $91,884, drawn from the Mental Health and Social Climate Grant.
The board approved full funding of varsity softball and baseball programs starting this year, but with these conditions:
• Baseball/Softball Boosters must pay $12,746.70 which is the deficit owed from prior years when the programs were jointly funded by that organization and the district.
• Baseball and softball programs will be limited to $2,000 for supplies in each sport for each school year.
• Each team must have 13 players on its roster, and each program must remain viable throughout the season, playing all games on their respective schedules.
There will be no funding for a junior high baseball or softball program. The board said students at the junior high level may participate in community-organized baseball and softball programs.
The board accepted the resignation of Brittany Brownlee as assistant cheerleading coach and Adam Shearer as a boys junior high assistant basketball coach, while approving Eric Smith as a volunteer junior high school football coach and Kayla Kavelek and Brandi Galentine were approved as cheerleading volunteers.
Matt Deyarmin, Tiffany Leese, Barbara Long and Tina Scott were approved as bus drivers and substitutes for Tri-County Transportation for the coming year.
Revisions were approved to policies dealing with threat assessment, emergency preparedness and response, school security personnel and food services, while administrative regulations were revised dealing with emergency preparedness and school security personnel training.
And motions were approved to place two students in Adelphoi at Indiana.
District Business Manager Jennifer Sleppy was named as Penns Manor Area’s authorized representative for communications with Berkheimer of Bangor, Northampton County, regarding the collection of local taxes.
A proposal from CM Regent as presented by Walbeck Insurance Agency was accepted for school insurance from Oct. 1 of this year until Sept. 30 of next at a premium of $52,876. The board also approved an engagement agreement with The Reschini Group of Indiana for 2022 Affordable Care Act Employer Reporting at a cost of $6.25 per employee.