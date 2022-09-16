Penns Manor HS.jpg

Indiana Gazette stock photos. Penns Manor high school sign.

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

KENWOOD — Per Gov. Tom Wolf’s recent announcement, funding is being made available for free breakfast for all Pennsylvania school children effective Oct. 1, Superintendent Daren K. Johnston told the Penns Manor Area School District’s board of directors Wednesday night.

Johnston stressed that the funding was being made available only for free breakfast, for all students in the elementary and high schools.