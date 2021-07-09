The Marion Center Summer Concert Series kicked off July 2 with Anything Goes, Again.
Concerts are held every Friday night in July from 7 until 8:30 p.m. at Marion Center Park. There is no admission fee.
Tonight's concert will be Kelly Hylton, Elvis impersonator.
The concerts are outdoors with plenty of parking and social distancing. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets.
Alcohol is not permitted. Due to COVID-19, if there is inclement weather, the concert will be canceled, as it cannot be held indoors.
Refreshments will be available via nonprofit groups. The Lions Club will have funnel cakes at every concert.