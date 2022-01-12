The Indiana Area School District’s board of directors voted Monday night to support the district being part of the latest ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 bid for a 21st Century Grant, a federal program that conveys funding through the Pennsylvania Department of Education for after-school and summer programs for school-aged children.
It was one of a number of funding efforts brought before the school board, including one involving board acceptance of an anonymous donation of $11,000 in gift cards to the district.
Also, in her regular report to the school board, Indiana Area High School Student Government President Kennedi Kunkle said students had raised $7,000 from local businesses for the annual Teddy Bear Fund Drive, an ongoing Renda Broadcasting effort on behalf of the pediatrics unit at Indiana Regional Medical Center and the Free Care Fund at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
The board also renewed its adoption of “Principles for Governance and Leadership” as established by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.
According to the list as handed out by Board President Walter Schroth, school directors are committed to collectively and individually advocate earnestly for public education as a keystone of democracy; lead responsibly in a spirit of harmony, respect and cooperation; govern effectively; plan thoughtfully, using an established set of rules and procedures; evaluate continuously on all levels; communicate clearly and act effectively.
The action comes amid the annual School Board Recognition Month, for which Schroth had PSBA certificates to pass out to fellow members of the board.
The school directors also approved the use of ESSER (American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds for specialized instructional support personnel/behavioral interventions; for building substitutes under a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indiana Area Education Association; and for participation in a Pennsylvania Inspired Leadership course offered through Dr. Malynda Mauer and an Indiana Digital Education Academy for Learning audit.
An addendum also was approved to the district’s agreement with Kelly Education Services for substitutes.
In other business Monday, the board:
• Employed Mark Morrow, Sarah Bond, Jan Brocious and Tracy Anderson as mentor teachers at a compensation of $698 per semester or $7.50 per day.
• Appointed as elementary literacy grade-level lead teachers Jenna Giraulo, Leigh Heidenthal, Robyn Nicewonger, Angela Petroff, Elizabeth Woods, Carrie Kinter and Megan Vallies.
• Split its contract for musical instrument replacement between J.R. Judd Violins, which received a $13,365 award, and Volkweins, which was given a $51,629 award, both based on an attached list of instruments and prices. Academic/Extracurricular Committee Chair Tom Harley said the awards are part of an ongoing district capital budget.
• Approved field trips to Cal Ripken Experiences for the high school varsity baseball team in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and for the high school varsity softball team in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.