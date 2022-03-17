In the wake of the recent collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh, more than 140 local government leaders have signed a joint letter asking the General Assembly to oppose any increases in the allowable weight of tractor-trailers on state roads and bridges.
“We have the third largest number of state-owned bridges in the country, with over half over 50 years old,” wrote this group of “local elected officials, law enforcement and first responders” from throughout the state, including several from areas in or near Indiana County.
“More than 3,100 of these bridges have been determined to be in ‘poor condition,’ the same rating assigned to the Fern Hollow Bridge,” the letter went on. “Heavy trucks place extra stress on these bridges requiring more extensive repairs and eventually replacement. Allowing even heavier trucks than are legal today would only make the current situation worse.”
Regionally, signers include Sheriffs Robert Fyock of Indiana County, Donald Robertson of Cambria County and Carl Gotwald Sr. of Jefferson County, as well as Washington Township (Westmoreland County) Police Chief Scott Slagle.
Fyock provided literature from CABT, Coalition Against Bigger Trucks. For instance:
• “Two examples of bills that have been introduced in the current (legislative) session, (House Bill) 1232 and HB 1559, would allow heavier weights on trucks carrying agricultural liming material, fertilizer, seeds, as well as heavy machinery associated with animal husbandry.”
HB 1232 was introduced by state Rep. Jason Silvis, R-Washington Township (Westmoreland County), along with 11 co-sponsors including Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney. It passed the House by 122 to 79 on June 24, 2021, and was referred to the Senate Transportation Committee, where no action has been taken since June 25, 2021.
“My bill is a seasonal bill,” Silvis said Wednesday. “It is not a bill that does year-round overweight hauling. It only allows for overweight vehicles from March until June.”
Silvis represents the 55th Legislative District, which now includes Saltsburg, as well as such communities as Leechburg, Vandergrift, Apollo, Avonmore, New Alexandria, Derry and Latrobe.
He said he understands the concern of those signing the letter.
“It is going to be very limited to the number of trucks,” Silvis said.
HB 1559 was introduced by state Rep. Johnathan D. Hershey, R-Juniata County, along with 12 co-sponsors. It was referred to the House Transportation Committee on June 7, 2021, but no action has been taken on it.
Fyock also noted that, in addition to individual signers, the letter has endorsements from the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association, Pennsylvania Municipal League, Pennsylvania Sheriffs’ Association, Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs and Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors.