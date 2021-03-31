Gazette moves to hybrid delivery model
Beginning Thursday, some subscribers of The Indiana Gazette will find their newspaper is now being delivered by a different carrier: the U.S. Postal Service.
In an effort to better serve our readers and streamline the process of production and distribution, the Gazette will move to a hybrid model of delivery. A portion of both walking and motor routes will be delivered the same day in the mail.
“In order to keep you up-to-date on all the latest national and local news you need to know, the features you enjoy and the advertisements you look for, we are making the necessary changes to ensure that your Indiana Gazette is delivered on the day it is printed,” said Christopher Schroyer, circulation manager. “Please be patient with us during this transition.”
Affected customers will be notified of the delivery change with a letter included in their copy of today’s edition.