Indiana Mall Management announced Wednesday via Facebook the passing of developer George D. Zamias, who was the original owner of the mall along Oakland Avenue in White Township.
Mall officials said Zamias started construction of the mall, covering 455,690 square feet amid a 44.84 acre lot, in 1978, with the opening taking place on Oct. 1, 1979.
It opened with Sears, Kmart and Bon-Ton as anchor stores, followed by JCPenney in 1980. Today, JCPenney is still there, with other major occupants including Harbor Freight (opened in 2018), Kohl’s (opened in 2019 in much of the former Sears location) and Movie Scoop Theaters.
“Mr. Zamias was one of the first pioneers in the commercial real estate industry starting in 1957 and was nationally well known in the shopping center industry,” Indiana Mall management posted.
Indiana Mall remained a property of what became known as Zamias Services Inc. in 1996 to service the portfolio of assets held by George D. Zamias Developer and to capitalize on third-party leasing and management opportunities.
“Indiana Mall was one of George D. Zamias Developer’s original mall properties from 1979 thru April 2022,” the mall management posted Wednesday afternoon.
In December 2020, it was announced that Indiana Mall was in transition with its bank lender, later revealed to be Connecticut-based Starwood Property Trust, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, and the largest commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States.
In conjunction with Starwood Capital, Starwood Property Trust in April 2013 acquired LNR Property LLC and subsidiary LNR Partners LLC, based in Miami, Fla., the largest special servicer in the U.S.
Eventually, a company with its headquarters on Long Island, N.Y., Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, won the auction with a $7 million bid.
That also was the figure in a tax assessment settlement agreement recently approved by Indiana Area School District’s board of directors.
“Mr. Zamias was 92 years old,” mall management posted. “George will be dearly missed by the many long-time employees here at Indiana Mall (over 30 years) who he always considered part of the Zamias Family Team.”
Frank Duca Funeral Home, Westmont Chapel, 1622 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown, is handling funeral arrangements. A funeral Mass is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church, 435 Somerset Ave., Johnstown.